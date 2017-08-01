Indo-American Chamber of Commerce Honors C.H. Robinson with Corporate Leader of The Year Award

“This award is about recognizing the relationships we have with customers and the impact we’re making on their businesses,” says T.J. Srinivasaraj, vice president of South Asia at C.H. Robinson. “We often hear that navigating logistics in India can be challenging. Our local expertise is a differentiator and eases that process for our customers.”

C.H. Robinson’s technology solution was key to winning this award. With Navisphere®, C.H. Robinson’s single-instance global technology platform, companies can track and trace their shipments in real time, gaining true global supply chain visibility. C.H. Robinson is one of the only 3PLs offering global technology in the region.

“A major lack of transparency is a continuous challenge in international business,” says Srivastava. “But at C.H. Robinson, we’re the eyes and ears on the ground for our customers. We can show them what’s happening with their shipments in real time using Navisphere®, ultimately making their job easier.”

IACC presented the award to C.H. Robinson at the 13th Indo-American Corporate Excellence Awards on July 27, 2017, in Mumbai, India. Approximately 300 guests attended the event. Additional U.S.-based award winners include Timken India Ltd. and Virtusa Corporation.

C.H. Robinson’s South Asia headquarters are located in Chennai, India. The company has had a presence in South Asia since 2006 and currently occupies 20 offices with more than 420 employees. C.H. Robinson is a top non-vessel operating common carrier (NVOCC) from Asia to the U.S.

----

About C.H. Robinson

At C.H. Robinson, we believe in accelerating global trade to seamlessly deliver the products and goods that drive the world’s economy. Using the strengths of our knowledgeable people, proven processes and global technology, we help our customers work smarter, not harder. As one of the world’s largest third-party logistics providers (3PL), we provide a broad portfolio of logistics services, fresh produce sourcing and Managed Services for more than 113,000 customers and 71,000 contract carriers through our integrated network of 280 offices and more than 14,000 employees. In addition, the company, our Foundation and our employees contribute millions of dollars annually to a variety of organizations. Headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, C.H. Robinson (CHRW) has been publicly traded on the NASDAQ since 1997. For more information, visit http://www.chrobinson.com