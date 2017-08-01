Airbus appoints LUO Gang to lead new innovation centre in China

Luo Gang has been appointed CEO of Airbus’ new innovation centre to be set up in China. A location will be announced at a later date

With a degree in electrical engineering from Tianjin University and an MBA from the London Business School, Gang spent nearly three years establishing Uber China’s business before it was acquired by Didi Chuxing in 2016. His experience in London with UK start-up Rangespan taught him how quickly technology can transform traditional businesses.

China’s fast-paced start-up culture makes it an ideal place for Airbus to create a new innovation centre. Growth has come to China from manufacturing, technology and finance nowadays.

“China is a powerhouse of innovation now and has a strong and complete ecosystem including hardware, software, artificial intelligence and etc,” says Gang. “Extending this know-how to aerospace will advance new ways of manufacturing, auto-pilot, urban mobility and in-flight experience in China-speed.”

Gang’s first mission will be to set up the innovation centre to be fully operational when it officially opens later in 2017. In his role, Gang will report to Paul Eremenko, Airbus CTO.

Innovation has always been a part of Airbus’ DNA. Using our core strengths and capabilities and an extended innovation eco-system, we focus on specific research and development areas that we believe are going to be key drivers in building the future of flight.

The new Airbus innovation centre, which is tasked with defining the future of flight by identifying the next big change to transform the aerospace sector, will serve to strengthen Airbus’ extended innovation eco-system.