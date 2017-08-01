Send-off event for American women’s rugby team in Washington DC

The Irish Embassy and the Northern Ireland Bureau hosted a special event in Washington DC to celebrate the American women’s rugby team before their departure for the island of Ireland. The event, supported by Tourism Ireland, was organised to wish the team well and to raise the profile of the tournament which takes place in Dublin and Belfast this month.

The tournament pool stages kick off on 9 August in Dublin (in UCD) and the finals will be played in Belfast (Queen’s and Kingspan Stadium) on 22-26 August. Tourism Ireland has been rolling out its Women’s Rugby World Cup campaign, to leverage the tourism benefits of the tournament. The organisation is urging rugby fans and potential visitors everywhere to come for the games and then stay for the craic – reminding them that, in Ireland, we love our rugby and we’re prepared to be the perfect host for this year’s tournament in Dublin and Belfast.

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, said: “We’re delighted that the Women’s Rugby World Cup is taking place in Dublin and Belfast this month. The send-off event in Washington DC for the US team helps raise the profile of the tournament and the fact that it’s kicking off in Ireland next week. Tourism Ireland is encouraging rugby fans and potential visitors in the United States and other rugby-loving countries to come and join in the electric atmosphere of Dublin and Belfast’s great sporting arenas and explore these beautiful cities as they enjoy the games. Our message is that the island of Ireland is a fantastic place to visit – where they’re guaranteed a wonderful experience and the warmest of welcomes.”

Tourism Ireland has prioritised North America for 2017, as a market which offers a strong return on investment, in terms of holiday visitors and expenditure. A number of factors are working in our favour, including more airline seats than ever before, from 20 gateway cities across North America to the island of Ireland, with numerous new flights and expanded services in the pipeline for this year.