Revenue growth driven by industrial applications and power supplies. Growing semiconductor content per vehicle keeps Automotive business buoyant

Q3 FY 2017: Revenue €1,831 million; Segment Result €338 million; Segment Result Margin 18.5 percent; earnings per share €0.22 (basic and diluted); adjusted earnings per share €0.24 (diluted); gross margin 38.2 percent, adjusted gross margin 39.4 percent

Outlook for Q4 FY 2017: At an assumed exchange rate of US$1.15 to the euro expected revenue about the same level as Q3 FY 2017; Segment Result Margin at around 18 percent

Unchanged outlook for FY 2017: Despite significant headwind from the weaker US dollar in the September quarter, year-on-year revenue growth of 8 to 11 percent; Segment Result Margin of 17 percent at mid-point of revenue guidance

Infineon Technologies AG today reported results for the third quarter of its 2017 fiscal year (period ended 30 June 2017).

“Our forecast has been fully confirmed. The pace of growth in the third quarter was in line with expectations,” said Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon. “Demand is particularly strong for the power semiconductors we produce for various applications ranging from renewables to data centers. The market for electro-mobility also continues to accelerate. During the nine-month period ended June 2017 we acquired almost twice as much new business in this area for the coming five to ten years as in the entire previous fiscal year. Infineon is a leader in IGBTs for hybrid and electric cars, a technology which will prevail in this application for years to come. We are further expanding our strong position in this market. Overall, we confirm our outlook for the current fiscal year, despite strong headwinds caused by the weaker US dollar.”