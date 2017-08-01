Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner’s 2017 Magic Quadrant for IT Services for Communications Service Providers Worldwide

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been recognized by independent analyst firm Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in providing IT services for communications service providers (CSPs).

The Gartner report – “Magic Quadrant for IT Services for Communications Service Providers, Worldwide,” published on 19 July 2017 by Jouni Forsman, Amresh Nandan and Norbert J. Scholz – analyzed 16 vendors who provide IT services for CSPs. CSPs work with the vendors to enable new or enhance existing end-user offerings; transform their customer, revenue and service-management capabilities – such as better self-service, fulfillment, provisioning automation, monitoring, billing, supplier and partner management capabilities; and leverage data assets for improved customer insight and monetization.

“In the communications industry, there is a race to respond to the changing dynamics of the market, increased competition and progressively demanding customers,” said Francesco Venturini, global managing director for the Communications & Media industries within the Communications, Media & Technology operating group at Accenture. “The winners will be those who adopt a platform-based model and transform at the core of the business. It’s no longer just about the back office – it’s about the move to digitally-decoupled architectures and digitally-enabled workforces that provide innovative services to the end user across the ecosystem. This transformation is complex and requires a complete culture change and people transformation. CSPs are looking to collaborate with trusted partners to help them build their next generation services, networks and operations.”

Part of the company’s Communications, Media & Technology operating group, Accenture’s Communications & Media Industry practice helps its clients connect with the digital consumer, increase revenues and launch innovative products and services at speed and scale, while reducing costs. Its Communications Industry practice’s capabilities include:

Digital infrastructure, encompassing network, cloud, and multi-speed architecture solutions;

Digital operations, such as data analytics, digital business operations, and partnerships;

Digital services, including video and content, security, and IoT services; and

Digital engagement, such as omni-channel customer engagement, enhancing the customer experience through advanced design, and active customer value management.

Accenture is making significant investments in key areas to support CSPs who are repositioning themselves to become platform-powered companies:

Platforms: Building industry relevant platforms that enable CSPs to build business services at speed, including digital video, test automation, mobility and service orchestration, security, and a new and complementary addition to the ecosystem approach to BSS: Omni Channel As-A-Service, the Digital Omni-channel Platform (DOCP)

Building industry relevant platforms that enable CSPs to build business services at speed, including digital video, test automation, mobility and service orchestration, security, and a new and complementary addition to the ecosystem approach to BSS: Omni Channel As-A-Service, the Digital Omni-channel Platform (DOCP) Network: Investing in people and assets to help CSPs make the transformation to next-generation platforms and SDN/NFV-powered ecosystems, new consumer-facing services and agile operations

Investing in people and assets to help CSPs make the transformation to next-generation platforms and SDN/NFV-powered ecosystems, new consumer-facing services and agile operations Analytics – Intelligent Industry Solutions (IIS): The creation of Industry Intelligent Solutions in three areas: Network analytics, video analytics and customer & channel to provide new value and new strategies that drive step-change business outcomes for CSPs

“With an opportunity to reinvent themselves as platform-powered companies, CSPs must actively pursue this deep and transformative change. It requires “connecting the dots” across the organization, aligning digital capabilities, simplifying and innovating operations, technology and strategy, and we firmly believe our investments will help them rotate to the new and take advantage of new revenue opportunities for their future health,” added Venturini.

Source: https://www.gartner.com/document/3765163

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions – underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network – Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With approximately 411,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

