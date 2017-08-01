HondaJet Customers Embark on 80-Day World Tour

Honda Aircraft’s customers Julian and Kim MacQueen will fly their HondaJet to up to 26 countries as part of the tour, they have entitled “Around the World in 80 Stays.” As leaders in the hospitality industry, the MacQueens will use the tour, in part, for research related to their business, visiting hotels in various cultures. The HondaJet also will be used for static showings and possible demo flights for potential customers at some airports. This is the first around-the- world flight for HondaJet, presenting a good opportunity to demonstrate HondaJet’s capability and performance in many countries.

“I am very excited that our esteemed customers decided to use the HondaJet for their world tour,” said Honda Aircraft President & CEO Michimasa Fujino. “I hope many people around the world get to see HondaJet in person and see the high performance, quality and reliability of the aircraft.”

“We are very much looking forward to meeting lots of interesting people, and learning about hotel service cultures and design in every country we visit to bring back to our hotel company,” said Julian MacQueen. “We selected HondaJet for this world tour based on its trustworthiness, user-friendliness and comfort.”

The world tour will begin August 4 at Pensacola International Airport in Florida and conclude when they return to the U.S. in the middle of October.

About HondaJet

The HondaJet is the fastest, highest-flying, quietest, and most fuel-efficient jet in its class. The HondaJet incorporates many technological innovations in aviation design, including the unique Over-The-Wing Engine Mount (OTWEM) configuration that dramatically improves performance and fuel efficiency by reducing aerodynamic drag. The OTWEM design also reduces cabin sound, minimizes ground-detected noise, and allows for the roomiest cabin in its class, the largest baggage capacity, and a fully serviceable private aft lavatory. The HondaJet is equipped with the most sophisticated glass flight deck available in any light business jet, a Honda-customized Garmin® G3000 The HondaJet is Honda’s first commercial aircraft and lives up to the company’s reputation for superior performance, efficiency, quality and value.

About Honda Aircraft Company

Honda Aircraft Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. Founded in 2006, Honda Aircraft is responsible for the design, manufacturing, sales, service and support of the HondaJet. The company’s world headquarters is located in Greensboro, North Carolina, the birthplace of aviation. The challenging spirit upon which Mr. Soichiro Honda founded Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is alive today as Honda Aircraft fulfills one of Honda’s longstanding dreams to advance human mobility skyward.