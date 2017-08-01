BLACK+DECKER™ Introduces New Screwdriver

BLACK+DECKER™ announces the LIGHTDRIVER™, a new 4V MAX* Lithium Ion screwdriver for DIY projects big and small. The screwdriver features an integrated LED flashlight to help illuminate dark project areas such as cabinets and drawers.

The LIGHTDRIVER™ has a three-position pivoting design to help DIYers access hard-to-reach areas on furniture, blinds, shelving, cabinets, and more. Users can adjust the tool’s angle to three positions. This allows the tool to reach tricky areas that a standard electric screwdriver cannot.

The LIGHTDRIVER™ is powered by a Lithium Ion battery and holds a charge up to 18 months so the tool is ready for last minute projects. Homeowners will find this new screwdriver convenient for assembly-required furniture, decorating and prepping the home for guests.

The affordable new LIGHTDRIVER™ electric screwdriver will be available summer 2017 at retailers nationwide. The LIGHTDRIVER™ will be sold for $19.99 MSRP and is backed by a two year limited warranty and 30 day money-back guarantee.

*Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 4 volts. Nominal voltage is 3.6.