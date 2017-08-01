Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes Players Compete for Caribbean Holiday and Seat at WSOPC $250,000 Main Event

“This really is a competition that will change lives,” says the head of Intertops Poker. “We are so excited to get this event under way, and especially looking forward to the final, where one player will score that amazing trip the Caribbean. “St. Maarten convinces every visitor with dozens of beaches, luxury hotels and over 300 restaurants."



Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes players can this month win a dream Caribbean holiday and the chance to play in an incredible $250,000 WSOPC tournament. Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes are sending lucky players all the way to the idyllic island of St. Maarten-Saint Martin for an once-in-a-lifetime $3,375 vacation at the stunning Sonesta Maho Beach Resort.

As well as enjoying the lavish hotel and all-inclusive dining and beverages during a five-night stay for two, players will also receive a $1,675 buy-in for the World Series of Poker Circuit $250,000 GTD Main Event on November 11.

The path to St. Maarten begins this week with daily tournaments as players look to book their place in Intertops Poker’s $250,000 WSOPC Satellite Final on Sunday, August 13. Players can enter Step 1 for $3+$0.30 and work their way through, or enter at Step 2 or Last Chance and try to qualify directly for Sunday’s final (see below).

The winner will secure one double room booked at the Sonesta Maho Beach Resort from November 10-15. On Saturday, November 11, the winner will join the Intertops Poker team and take their seat at the $250,000 GTD WSOPC Main Event and play for the first prize.

$250,000 WSOPC St Maarten -- Satellite Tournament Schedule



Step 1 $3+$0.30

1 ticket for WSOPC St Maarten Step 2 guaranteed

Daily, every six hours, starting with August 2nd

2pm / 8pm/ 2am/ 8am (all times in EST)



Step 2 $10+$1

1 ticket for the WSOPC St Maarten Final guaranteed

Daily, from August 3rd, 7pm EST



Last Chance Wild West Satellite $2+$0.20

1 ticket for the WSOPC St Maarten Final guaranteed

Sunday, August 13th, 1pm EST



$250,000 WSOPC Satellite Final $100+$10

$3375 WSOPC Package guaranteed

Sunday, August 13th, 8:15pm EST

