Slots Capital is Showering Players with Love during “Month of Romance” Casino Bonuses

Slots Capital’s casino manager said: “Here at Slots Capital, we like to show our players love and shower them with the gifts they deserve. But why wait until Valentine’s Day to do just that? Love will definitely be in the air this August!”

Step aside Cupid and forget Valentines Day, the Month of Romance has arrived at Slots Capital! Throughout August, players will have access to a host of special offers, bonuses and free spins across some of Slots Capital’s most popular titles.

From August 1-4, players can enjoy a 100% bonus and 100 free spins on the very aptly named slot ‘For Love and Money’. To qualify for the bonus, players must deposit at least $40 and enter the code ‘ROMANCE’, while free spins will be active for seven days after being claimed.



Then, from August 5-10, it’s time to celebrate as players can claim a 300% bonus on deposits between $35 and $500. Inputting the code ‘Retro Party’ will activate the offer.



As an added bonus, on August 9 Slots Capital, will celebrate South Africa National Women’s Day in style by offering 20 free spins on ‘Lions Roar’. The offer is only open to players in South Africa, with the special code of ‘SAND’.



August 9 is also Singapore National Day and Slots Capital will join in this year’s celebrations by gifting players in the country 20 free spins on ‘Rise of Poseidon’. Players can enter the code ‘SGPND” to claim the bonus.



The Month of Romance continues from August 11-23, with players able to claim 30 free spins on ‘Ten Suns’. Customers simply make a deposit of $25 and enter the special code ‘LAZY DAY’ to access the offer.



Slots Capital will end the month in style by offering a bonus of 100%, plus an extra $100 on top, for customers playing slots from August 24-31. The minimum deposit is just $40 and both the bonus and additional $100 are active for seven days after activation.



