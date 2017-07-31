Construction Firms in Puerto Rico Prepare for OSHA’s New Respirable Crystalline Silica Standard



In less than two months, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will begin enforcing the new respirable crystalline silica standard for the construction industry. Construction companies on the islands have until September 23rd to prepare for any potential enforcement actions.



According to OSHA, crystalline silica is a common mineral found in many naturally occurring materials and is used in numerous industrial products found at construction sites. Materials like sand, concrete, stone and mortar contain crystalline silica. Crystalline silica is also used to make products such as glass, pottery, ceramics, bricks, concrete and artificial stone.



The agency estimates that there are approximately 2 million workers in the construction industry in the United States who drill, cut, crush or grind silica-containing materials such as concrete and stone that are exposed to respirable crystalline silica in their workplaces.



“OSHA’s new standard is meant to protect construction workers from exposures that are associated with lung cancer, silicosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and kidney disease,” said Harry Pena, President of Zimmetry Environmental. “The new permissible exposure limit (PEL) for respirable crystalline silica is 50 micrograms per cubic meter of air, averaged over an 8-hour shift for workers in the construction industry. At Zimmetry, we offer occupational exposure testing and monitoring for crystalline silica and a wide range of other industrial hygiene services. These services not only protect employees from potentially debilitating and deadly diseases, they also help to keep companies in regulatory compliance to avoid costly noncompliance fines and penalties.”



Zimmetry recently sponsored an educational video about crystalline silica and respirable exposures in the construction industry that can be seen at: https://youtu.be/YTwQiEgWLfw



To learn more about Zimmetry Environmental and their occupational, industrial hygiene, environmental, air quality, compliance and consulting services, please visit www.zimmetry.com, call (787) 995.0005 or email info@zimmetry.com .



About Zimmetry Environmental

Since 2002, Zimmetry Environmental has been providing environmental consulting services to building owners and managers, architects, engineers, EHS professionals and Fortune 500 companies. The company is based in Puerto Rico and provides services across the Caribbean and Central America. The professionals at Zimmetry offer environmental compliance, indoor air quality, asbestos, lead-based paint, Phase I ESAs and general environmental consulting services.

