Marriott International Named a Best Employer for Asian Pacific Americans

“Our foundation for lasting success is promoting unity and a sense of family for our guests, associates, owners and vendors,” said David Rodriguez, Chief Global Human Resources Officer, Marriott International. “This is the true heart of an inclusive environment, where no energy is spent wondering whether you belong. Our approach emphasizes the mutual responsibility we each have to value all we hold in common and our unique qualities.”

Marriott has consistently championed diversity and inclusion. The company has been recognized for its talent development programs in the past and has landed on several “Best Places to Work” lists including LATINA Style Company of the Year, DiversityInc Top 10 Companies for Diversity and Black Enterprise 50 Best Companies for Diversity. The company has also scored 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index and has placed on the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® list each year since its inception in 1998. Similar recognitions have been received in countries across the globe. For more information on Marriott’s diversity and inclusion initiatives, please visit http://www.marriott.com/diversity.