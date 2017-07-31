Samsung Launches Samsung Newsroom Bharat

Samsung India today launched Samsung Newsroom Bharat, a new resource that will publish press releases, stories, interviews and opinions from Samsung India in Hindi.

Samsung Newsroom Bharat follows the successful launch of Samsung Newsroom India, Samsung India’s English language newsroom introduced in October 2016. Like Samsung Newsroom India, Samsung Newsroom Bharat will provide a one-stop shop for information regarding Samsung’s operations, events, products and services, as well as inspirational stories about its people and citizenship activities.

Part of Samsung’s Make for INDIA initiative, Samsung Newsroom Bharat will help Samsung reach millions of additional consumers in smaller cities and towns where Hindi is the primary language. It will also give vernacular journalists access to Samsung India’s press releases, stories and a vast library of images and other assets such as infographics and livestreams.

As Samsung Electronics’ twelfth newsroom, following the Global and local editions in the United States, Korea, Vietnam, Brazil, India, Germany, Russia, Mexico, the U.K. and Argentina, Samsung Newsroom Bharat is part of the company’s global initiative to connect with media and customers.

In India, Samsung is the market leader in mobile phones, among other consumer electronics categories including televisions, refrigerators, microwaves and air conditioners. Samsung is also India’s Most Trusted Brand.

For more information about Samsung’s operations in India, and more activities around the world, visit Samsung Newsroom Bharat at http://news.samsung.com/bharat.