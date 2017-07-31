The Scheduled Maintenace of the Floating Production Vessel Señor del Mar Begins

Starting today, Pemex Exploración y Producción will carry out scheduled maintenance activities to the Floating Production System Yúum K’ak’náab, known as the tanker vessel Señor del Mar (Lord of the Sea), located in the Campeche Sound. The maintenance activities are to be finished on Friday, August 4.

Due to its technical characteristics, this vessel is given an active and permanent yearly maintenance that ensures its reliable operating continuity. This time, the specialised technicians will check the safety systems, process and auxiliary systems. The work performed on the Señor del Mar will be carried out according to the safety and environmental protection protocols and philosophy that rule Petróleos Mexicanos.

Due to this scheduled shutdown, the daily production in Ku-Maloob-Zaap will be reduced by approximately 90 thousand barrels of crude oil and 20 million cubic feet of gas per day for the duration of the maintenance of the ship. The temporary reduction in production caused by these works has been taken into consideration from the beginning and does not affect the annual production goal established by Pemex for this year.

The FPSOs (Floating Production Storage and Offloading) are enormous vessels used for the production, storage, and offloading of hydrocarbons, where crude oil and gas from the production wells are separated. The ship Señor del Mar is operating continually in the Ku-Maloob –Zaap asset since June 23, 2007.

With its storage capacity, the ship Señor del Mar could fill the Plaza Mexico four times, and its length is almost equal of that to four football fields. The hull of this vessel is eight meters higher than the pyramid of Kukulcán in Chichén Itzá, and it has an electricity generator that produces 48 mega watts, enough power to cover the needs of 40 thousand homes.

