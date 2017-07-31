New Tourism Ireland video highlights what makes the island of Ireland so special in autumn

Culture-filled festivals, castles that display our amazing heritage, cities waiting to be explored in the crisp evening air … Tourism Ireland has created a new online film to remind travellers around the world who’re now planning their last minute short break or holiday that autumn in Ireland is simply unmissable!

Titled “Autumn on the island of Ireland”, the video was created to boost late-season travel to the island of Ireland from around the world and to encourage potential visitors to come and find out what makes Ireland so special in autumn. The September to December period usually yields as much as 30% of Ireland’s annual overseas tourism business.

The film is being promoted through Tourism Ireland’s social platforms, including Facebook (almost 4 million fans worldwide), Twitter (411,000+ followers) and YouTube.