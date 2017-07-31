Kodak Continues Investment and Collaboration in Packaging at Labelexpo Europe 2017

At Labelexpo Europe 2017 (September 25 to 28, 2017, Brussels Expo, Belgium), Kodak will present to attendees industry-leading flexo, inkjet and software technologies and solutions for label and packaging printing. Through partnerships and collaboration with forward-looking printers, pre-press providers, brand owners and equipment suppliers, Kodak is well positioned for growth in this segment.

Concurrent with Labelexpo, Kodak will officially open a new Flexo Packaging Technology Center in Brussels, to be known as the Kodak Flexo HUB. The facility puts emphasis on partnerships with customers, OEMs, brands, and industry associations. At the HUB customers will also have opportunities to see demonstrations of the KODAK FLEXCEL NX System, attend technical training, or have FLEXCEL NX Plates made for printing trials. Show attendees are invited to experience a glimpse of the new Kodak Flexo HUB at the Kodak booth to provide a flavor of how this exciting new facility will provide a future of innovation.

Earlier this year Kodak opened a technology facility in Shanghai, China and announced a $15 million investment in Weatherford, Oklahoma – the starting signal for a new manufacturing line for KODAK FLEXCEL NX Plates.

At booth 4D65, hall 4, Kodak will also feature:

The unique strengths and technology differentiators of the KODAK FLEXCEL NX System, which delivers high performing digital flexo plates. One of these unique features is the NX Advantage Technology, which includes advanced plate surface patterning capabilities to dramatically improve ink transfer efficiency in the broadest range of flexo printing applications. These capabilities can be experienced through live demonstrations on a KODAK FLEXCEL NX Wide 4260 System. Visitors will be invited to investigate the quality, productivity, and cost benefits the FLEXCEL NX Technology provides to platemakers, packaging printers, and brand owners with the help of samples and case studies.

Kodak continues to invest in KODAK ULTRASTREAM Inkjet Technology and as it advances engagements with OEM partners to secure specific projects for packaging and labels. Leveraging its portfolio of PROSPER Solutions the market is taking note of the first hybrid KODAK PROSPER 6000S Press at Zumbiel for folding cartons as well as installing a growing share of PROSPER S-series Printheads imprinting on analog presses in this high-growth application. Kodak continues to expand the boundaries of digital print introducing environmentally-friendly water-based inks that are indirect food safety compliant for printing on plastic substrates.

The KODAK PRINERGY Platform offers enhanced packaging capabilities that enable customers to take advantage of one of the industry’s fastest growing markets. With increased automation and high quality output, printers can meet the needs of even the most exacting customer.

The recently launched PRINERGY Cloud Platform is an analytics-enabled cloud platform that offers printers new industry-first solutions to minimize cost and risk while driving business growth.

“Our presence at Labelexpo and the opening of our new Brussels Flexo HUB are clear testimony to the major importance Kodak attaches to the labels and packaging segment. This latest in a series of Kodak investments demonstrates our strong commitment to flexographic print technology and the importance we place on collaboration.” said Chris Payne, President, Flexographic Packaging Division, Kodak. “It’s clear that together we’re only just starting to unlock the full capabilities of flexo printing”.

