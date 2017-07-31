2018 Honda CRF250R Features and Benefits

The “Absolute Holeshot” philosophy that helped revolutionize the latest-generation CRF450R now makes its way to the all-new CRF250R, a model that has earned no fewer than nine AMA Supercross championships and two AMA Motocross championships over the years. Updates are aimed at achieving maximum power (particularly at high revs) and superb handling, the vastly updated four-stroke engine now featuring a dual-overhead-cam design, twin exhaust ports, and more over-square dimensions. Mass is lower and more centralized, through vehicle- packaging updates like a titanium fuel tank and extruded-aluminum subframe brackets, while a lighter aluminum frame with optimized flex characteristics helps handling and rider feedback. An electric starter, powered by a lightweight lithium-iron phosphate battery, is now standard.

Engine/Drivetrain

High-performance, 249cc single-cylinder engine with dual-overhead-cam design and higher rev limit.

Cylinder offset changed from 4mm to 4.5mm for reduced friction.

Finger rocker arm with Diamond Like Coating (DLC) maximizes valve lift while retaining a low engine height.

Optimized bore and stroke, larger valves, and a narrower valve angle contribute to increased power and a higher redline.

Oval-section coils on valve springs allow for increased valve lift while retaining a low engine height.

Bridge-box piston converts combustion pressure to power with higher efficiency.

Larger piston jet oil hole for weight reduction and reduced friction.

New scavenging pump reduces pumping loss.

Crankshaft with H-shape cross section enables weight reduction without sacrificing rigidity or inertial mass.

Downdraft intake layout increases power and improves throttle response by reducing resistance, improving air-charging efficiency.

Shorter intake length improves high rpm engine power and acceleration feeling.

Dual exhaust ports improve air-charging efficiency.

Compact dual muffler with more-gradual pipe bends smoothen exhaust flow.

Electric-start standard for easy starting.

Chassis/Suspension

Shorter wheelbase for lighter handling.

Lower center of gravity reduces front-end lift and contributes to better acceleration performance.

Reduced swingarm length improves rear-wheel traction

Lightweight aluminum frame with tapered main spars improves rider feedback.

Extruded-aluminum subframe brackets contribute to reduced weight and lower center of gravity.

Titanium fuel tank contributes to reduced weight and lower center of gravity.

Showa coil-spring fork enhances plush suspension feel.

Lower, more centralized shock location improves stability.

Dunlop Geomax MX3S tires for superior bump absorption and grip in wide variety of conditions.

Smooth bodywork layout eases rider movement.

In-mold film graphics for added durability.

Carefully shaped front fender allows efficient air path to radiator.

