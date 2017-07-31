Fujifilm Announces the Launch of Two New Products for GI Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection (ESD) Procedures

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. today announced the launch of two new additions to its advanced endoscopic platform including ClutchCutter and FlushKnife devices. Designed for use with compatible endoscopes, these devices aid clinicians in performing effective endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD) interventions within the digestive tract.



“Gastrointestinal diseases—including cancers—affect some 60 to 70 million Americans annually,” said Keiichi Nagata, Division President, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. “Fujifilm’s latest devices for ESD procedures are practical tools that allow gastroenterologists and surgeons to treat lesions with the goal of improving patient outcomes.”



According to the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE), “ESD is a well-established technique of endoscopic resection that allows for en bloc removal of GI epithelial lesions. ESD differs from endoscopic mucosal resection (EMR), the other type of endoscopic resection. Both techniques involve injection of a substance under the targeted lesion to act as a cushion. With EMR (Endoscopic Mucosal Resection), the lesion is then removed with a snare or suctioned into a cap and snared. With ESD, the submucosa is instead dissected under the lesion with a specialized knife. This enables removal of larger and potentially deeper lesions with than can be accomplished with EMR.”



Fujifilm’s newest additions to its advanced interventional endoscopic platform include:



ClutchCutter—A three-in-one device, ClutchCutter is a rotatable forceps that supports clinicians in making incisions, dissections and coagulation. Built for the most rigorous procedures, ClutchCutter features jagged, serrated jaws for enhanced clutching ability and an insulated outer edge for maximum durability. The device offers a working length of 1800mm and a 2.7mm maximum diameter of insertion portion. ClutchCutter is available in two jaw lengths—3.5mm and 5.0mm.



FlushKnife —Versatile and efficient, the FlushKnife is a diathermic slitter that allows clinicians to carry out multiple applications including marking, flushing, incision, dissection and coagulation. Fujifilm’s FlushKnife features a working length of 1800mm and 2300mm. Product features include a ball tip option with excellent traction, enabling dissection of the target tissue and effective coagulation. The unique tip flush function allows debris to be cleaned from the knife tip with saline or water delivered by a syringe for fluid pump. A variety of knife tip options and lengths that are suitable for different needs, are available.



ClutchCutter and FlushKnife are compatible with endoscopes that feature a working length of 1400mm or less and a forceps channel size of 2.8mm or greater. Additionally, select FlushKnife models are compatible with endoscopes featuring working lengths of 1700mm or less.



For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmendoscopy.com.



