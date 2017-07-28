Eni’s Board of Directors establishes an Advisory Board of international energy experts

Eni’s Board of Directors has established an Advisory Board, following the decision of April 13.

The Advisory Board will be chaired by Director Fabrizio Pagani and composed of leading international experts:

Ian Bremmer - President and founder of the Eurasia Group think tank, which focuses on geopolitical issues;

Christiana Figueres – UNFCCC Executive Secretary from 2010 to 2016, the main promoter of the Paris climate agreement and one of the top experts on environmental issues; Founder of the “Mission 2020” initiative;

Philip Lambert - CEO of the English company Lambert Energy Advisory specializing in strategic analysis and M&A operations in the Energy sector;

Davide Tabarelli - President and founder of Nomisma Energia, an Italian research firm on energy issues.

The Advisory Board will analyze the main geopolitical, technological and economic trends, including issues related to the decarbonisation process for the Board and Eni’s CEO.

Director Fabrizio Pagani, Chairman of the Advisory board, commented: “We are very pleased to have attracted high-level experts with different backgrounds and skills: we will immediately start to work. This is an important enhancement for Eni, as an Italian company and global leader"