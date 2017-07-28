Pemex Registers Profits for the Third Consecutive Quarter

Today, Petróleos Mexicanos reported a positive net result of 121 billion pesos during the first semester of 2017. This sort of result had not been seen for 14 years, when the company started preparing its financial information reports for the Mexican Stock Exchange. Likewise, for the third consecutive quarter, Pemex registered profits, something that had not occurred since 2006.

The result is based on the policies established by the current management to improve the efficiency and profitability of the company, which in and of itself has been a fundamental change in Pemex’s business outlook. Taking advantage of the tools provided by the Energy Reform has been a key to obtain these results.

In matters of operation, it was reported that the production of crude oil remains stable, averaging close to 2 million 13 thousand barrels per day during the first six months of the year, thus maintaining the production goals established for this year.

Pemex will continue to carry its Business Plan for 2017-2021 forward, in order to improve its operating capacity and consolidate its financial position, and so retain its status as Mexico’s flagship company.

