Reappointments to Executive Nomination and Compensation Committees

Fujitsu Limited has announced that its Board of Directors today made a decision with regard to reappointments to the Executive Nomination Committee and Compensation Committee.

Reappointments to the Committees:

Tatsuzumi Furukawa (Director of Fujitsu Limited)

Jun Yokota (External Director of Fujitsu Limited and Special Advisor to the Chairman of KEIDANREN)

Masami Yamamoto (Director of Fujitsu Limited)

Chiaki Mukai (External Director of Fujitsu Limited and Vice President of Tokyo University of Science)

Regarding the Executive Nomination Committee and Compensation Committee:

In October 2009, the Company established the Executive Nomination Committee and the Compensation Committee as advisory bodies for its Board of Directors to ensure the transparency and objectivity of its process for nominating Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and its process for determining executive compensation. The committees also ensure the fairness of the method and level of executive compensation.

The Executive Nomination Committee deliberates about candidates for Director and Audit & Supervisory Board Member positions in accordance with the Framework of Corporate Governance Structure and the Procedures and Policy of Directors and Auditors Nomination stipulated in the Company’s Corporate Governance Policy and provides its recommendations to the Board of Directors.

In addition, the Compensation Committee provides its recommendations about the level of base compensation and the method for calculating performance-based compensation to the Board of Directors in accordance with the Procedures and Policy of Determining Directors and Auditors Compensation stipulated in the Company’s Corporate Governance Policy.

According to the Corporate Governance Policy, each committee is composed of a majority of Non-Executive Directors and Auditors with at least one Independent Director.

Corporate Governance Policy: http://pr.fujitsu.com/jp/ir/governance/governancereport-b-en.pdf

