Gourmet and LEGO play will join forces in the LEGO House restaurants

Gourmet and LEGO play will join forces in the LEGO House restaurants28 June 2017, 08:26 CET

The new experience house in Billund offers both exclusive gourmet experiences and is the very first restaurant in the world, where the menu is built with LEGO bricks. To accomplish the high ambition level talents from the top shelve has been brought in.

When LEGO House opens for the first guests September 28, 2017 the ambition is to give guests of all ages creative experiences that will trigger all senses. The many coming visitors can except a surprising and delicious dining experience - for LEGO House it has been important that the house, also in this area, lives up to the ambitions about inspiration, quality and play.

In each of the two restaurant concepts the ambition is evident; a family restaurant that combines the dining experience with building LEGO bricks. And a gourmet restaurant offering top-class culinary experiences. To ensure quality, LEGO House has recruited help from some of the most proficient profiles among Danish chefs.

Build your menu in LEGO bricks.

As the only restaurant in the world, the family restaurant MINI CHEF combines the food experience with LEGO bricks. As a guest, you will build your very own order in LEGO bricks. When you have created your order, you will it and send it to the kitchen, where minifigures are working. The food will be brought into the restaurant via a conveyer belt – just like when LEGO bricks are molded in the factory. Two robots then serve the meal! Not everything is completely handled by minifigures and robots; the head chef for the restaurants in LEGO House is Mikkel Laursen, who won the prices as “Chef of the Year” in Denmark 2016.

“From the very beginning it has been the goal to create a dining experience, where the entire family gets a nice meal and an integrated LEGO experience. That is something MINI CHEF lives up to. There’s a lot of fun during the whole process – from building your meal, getting an insight into the minifigure’s work in the kitchen, till you’ll get your own serving directly from a conveyer belt and handed over by a robot” says Jesper Vilstrup, General Manager in LEGO House.

Culinary experiences with an elegant LEGO twist

LEGO House will also have the restaurant LE GOURMET – and as the name hints, it is a gourmet restaurant. The restaurant will offer refined culinary creations with a LEGO twist where guests will be involved in the experience.

The goal is to create a place that is suitable for a good and enjoyable dining experience with friends and family – and a natural choice for a dinner with business partners. In order to ensure that the high level of ambition is being met from the very beginning, LEGO House has received consultancy assistance from, among others, Nicolai Nørregaard – one of the creators of the renowned gourmet restaurant, Kadeau.

Besides the two complete restaurant concepts, visitors in LEGO House can provide a quick snack, a cup of coffee or a sandwich in the BRICKACCINO cafe. All dining in LEGO House is located in the public area of the house and does not require a ticket.