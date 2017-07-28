Nikon Inc. Celebrates 100th Anniversary With Scholarship Program For Future Visual Creators And Plans To Recognize Up-And-Coming Photographers To New #Nikon100 List

Nikon Inc. announced two new programs to recognize and support the next generation of visual creators. “The Nikon Storytellers Scholarship” will award ten college students with academic scholarships of $10,000. Additionally, Nikon Inc. will identify rising stars on digital platforms and recognize them as a part of the curated “Nikon100 List.”

“For the past 100 years, Nikon has been at the forefront of optical innovation and exploration,” said Kosuke Kawaura, Director; Marketing, Communications & Planning, Nikon Inc. “We have never been more excited about the future of imaging and are committed to supporting the next generation of photographers and creators that are eager to capture and share their world.”

This fall, Nikon will announce the criteria for students throughout the United States and Canada to be considered for the scholarship program. Submissions will be reviewed, selected and awarded prior to the 2018-2019 school year. Recognizing the value of education and creative collaboration, Nikon is using their 100th Anniversary milestone to celebrate current and future creators.

“Nikon understands the dedication it takes to pursue and become successful in creative fields, and we are honored to play a role in supporting students’ achievement in academic excellence,” added Kawaura.

In addition to the scholarship, Nikon will identify and curate a list of rising stars in photography. The “#Nikon100 List” will identify photographers on Instagram that are creating inspiring work and telling amazing stories. Throughout the 100-day campaign, Nikon will highlight one new photographer to follow each day and will share that individuals’ photos on the Nikon Instagram channel with hashtag #Nikon100.

These new programs build upon the deep commitment Nikon has made to supporting imaging talent. Nikon is the founding sponsor of the Eddie Adams Workshop, an intense four-day gathering of top photography professionals and 100 carefully selected, gifted students. Nikon also has a robust product loan program for students to learn the art of photography at 33 colleges and universities throughout the country. For some students, this is their only opportunity to access photography gear to learn and share their creative point of view. Nikon has also been teaching photographers of all levels for over 30 years through their Nikon School program which offers online and offline courses.

Students interested in the Nikon Storytellers Scholarship and those looking to learn more about the “#Nikon100 List” can follow Nikon on Instagram , Facebook, Twitter or Snapchat (@NikonUSASnap) or visit http://www.nikonusa.com this fall for more details.

Nikon 100th Year Anniversary

Since the company was established in 1917, Nikon has cultivated its status as a pioneer of optical technologies around the world. Guided by a corporate philosophy of “Trustworthiness and Creativity,” Nikon provides a wide range of products and services globally by harnessing advanced opto-electronics and precision technologies. Nikon is proud to celebrate our 100th anniversary in 2017