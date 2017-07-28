Understanding the Evolution of a New Hair-Grading System

In this modern day and age, it is not only mainstream ideologies on diversity that undergo a revolution. There is also the matter of having or not having the accepted hair quality. That is why it is not uncommon to find people with certain types of curly hair undergo a treatment to have it straightened. Passionate educator Lupita Samuels addresses this dilemma, exploring a new understanding of differences based on hair quality.

“Hairmythology - The Origin of Hair Diversity: Uncover Your Hairitage” reveals a revolutionary hair grading system that encourages readers to look beyond the myth of bad hair/good hair in order to realize their worth. Some feel less because society dictates what hair quality they should have in order to belong. Samuels discusses the ill effects of this type of discrimination, especially to one’s self-esteem, citing cases in which others resort to changing their hair in order to conform to society’s standards by wearing wigs or undergoing hair processing among many others.

With its colorful illustrations accompanied by fascinating facts, this insightful book encourages readers to transcend physical appearances and embrace the true essence of hair diversity. If we can do this for poodles, for instance, then we can certainly do this for our own kind: humans.





“Hairmythology - The Origin of Hair Diversity: Uncover Your Hairitage”

Written by Lupita Samuels

About the Author

Lupita Samuels was born in Costa Rica, but has been a US citizen, living in NY for most of her life. She has a bachelor’s degree from New York University and a master’s degree from Bank Street College of Education. Samuels spent over twenty years as an educator, having worked in the NYC Public School System. Upon retirement, she turned to writing, publishing The Color-Blind series.