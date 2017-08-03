“The Wealthy Barmaid,” An Amazon Best-Selling Book is Free For One More Day (08/04/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Melanie Bajrovic’s new book, “The Wealthy Barmaid: From Minimum Wage to Millionaire.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store for one more day on August 4th.

Melanie Bajrovic continues to build upon the investment knowledge that her family began to nurture from the age of twelve. Her journey to financial independence continued through college, post-graduate job searching, and the start-up phases of her own businesses — all the while, supporting her endeavors by working as a barmaid.

As she established herself as a successful entrepreneur, Melanie affirmed many lessons learned from her grandparents, an eternal source of inspiration on her road to becoming The Wealthy Barmaid.

In these uncertain times, knowledge is more important than ever before. A majority of us lack financial exposure when it comes to finances and real estate investing, and this needs to change -- not tomorrow, or in a couple of years — right now. There are numerous reasons why so many are unprepared to discuss why they should be investing and making more money - but regardless of the excuse, you need to stop giving into your fears. You need to move beyond the negative self-talk and address your financial literacy. In this new millennia, there are no excuses for our modern ignorance, and when it comes to The Wealthy Barmaid, there are none.

The only true obstacle, between your present circumstance and your future financial independence, is you.

“The Wealthy Barmaid” by Melanie Bajrovic will be free and available for download on Amazon for 1 more day (08/04/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073QX3VLQ. “The Wealthy Barmaid” has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“Great book - Wonderful insights. Ms. Bajrovic has some keen insights on wealth and success. Her unique background makes her well placed to dole out advice for every person out there looking to grow their wealth or just save more.” – Daniel Alex

“I found this read motivating and inspiring as well. I read it last week when I was traveling my cousin’s home. I really liked this read because throughout it, I have come to know about how to invest and making more money via right way. Here the author “Melanie Bajrovic” has described her own experiences and other essential things so clearly and briefly. Definitely it is a well written content and helpful as well. Must read this book if you have even any interest & get a chance.” – Herman Escobar

For More Information:

About the Author:

Meet The Wealthy Barmaid…

Melanie is an inspiration for those who have a vision for what they want in life and are willing to do what it takes to get there. She is a serial entrepreneur, real estate investor, speaker, author, educator and philanthropist dedicated to helping others live the life they were meant to live. Her book serves as an invigorating message for individuals everywhere to gain insight into the inner workings of finances and real estate – and ultimately, to make their dreams a reality!

Encouraged by her own demonstrated real estate investment success, Melanie began her portfolio when she was only 22. Within three years of earning her MBA, this philosophy led her to becoming the owner of multiple businesses – where she was able to fully exercise the knowledge accumulated from home, from college, and from her own personal journey of building a multi-million dollar real estate portfolio.

“Financial freedom is a wonderful thing, and it is my mission to help others crack the code and live the life they were meant to live!”

