Best Selling Book, “The Wealthy Barmaid,” Is Now Free on Amazon for 5 Days (until 08/04/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Melanie Bajrovic’s new book, “The Wealthy Barmaid: From Minimum Wage to Millionaire.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on July 31st.

Melanie Bajrovic continues to build upon the investment knowledge that her family began to nurture from the age of twelve. Her journey to financial independence continued through college, post-graduate job searching, and the start-up phases of her own businesses — all the while, supporting her endeavors by working as a barmaid.

As she established herself as a successful entrepreneur, Melanie affirmed many lessons learned from her grandparents, an eternal source of inspiration on her road to becoming The Wealthy Barmaid.

In these uncertain times, knowledge is more important than ever before. A majority of us lack financial exposure when it comes to finances and real estate investing, and this needs to change -- not tomorrow, or in a couple of years — right now. There are numerous reasons why so many are unprepared to discuss why they should be investing and making more money - but regardless of the excuse, you need to stop giving into your fears. You need to move beyond the negative self-talk and address your financial literacy. In this new millennia, there are no excuses for our modern ignorance, and when it comes to The Wealthy Barmaid, there are none.

The only true obstacle, between your present circumstance and your future financial independence, is you.

“The Wealthy Barmaid” by Melanie Bajrovic will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (07/31/2017 – 08/04/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073QX3VLQ. “The Wealthy Barmaid” has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“This is a great book for those who are interested in investing in real estate and those who are looking for improvement. The Author has a lot of experience and success in real estate. Her story is also such an inspiration and proves if we work hard enough and follow proven principles and strategies, anyone can achieve wealth. I highly recommend this book.” – S. Draper

“Perfect book to get if you starting to learning how to do business and try to become an investor. This book is a must read for those who think about earning some money for serious investors. I highly recommend it to people who want to invest with short term and long-term in the future.” – John Smith

For More Information:

For more questions or to schedule an interview about this press release please contact Rebecca, Author Liaison, at (626) 765-9750 or email info@bestsellerpublishing.org .

Best Seller Publishing is a Los Angeles Publishing Company dedicated to helping business owners and entrepreneurs become “the hunted” with their best-selling books.

About the Author:

Meet The Wealthy Barmaid…

Melanie is an inspiration for those who have a vision for what they want in life and are willing to do what it takes to get there. She is a serial entrepreneur, real estate investor, speaker, author, educator and philanthropist dedicated to helping others live the life they were meant to live. Her book serves as an invigorating message for individuals everywhere to gain insight into the inner workings of finances and real estate – and ultimately, to make their dreams a reality!

Encouraged by her own demonstrated real estate investment success, Melanie began her portfolio when she was only 22. Within three years of earning her MBA, this philosophy led her to becoming the owner of multiple businesses – where she was able to fully exercise the knowledge accumulated from home, from college, and from her own personal journey of building a multi-million dollar real estate portfolio.

“Financial freedom is a wonderful thing, and it is my mission to help others crack the code and live the life they were meant to live!”

