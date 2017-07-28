Inspirational Memoir Guides Readers through the Crossroads of Life

“I’m listening intently to my soul’s whispers. I’ve discovered my mountain is art,” says artist and life coach Vicki Todd. In Unstuck, she takes readers on a journey into the world of art where she found the courage to lead a life with purpose.



Since she was six, art has been present in Todd’s life, but she never realized its importance until a tragic loss altered her life course forever. Swamped with pain and grief, she returned to art to release her emotions and find healing. It gave her more than that. In this visual memoir, Todd bares her heart and soul to tell her inspirational story of perseverance, determination, and resilience in the face of two difficult choices—security and safety or feeding her soul.



Unstuck will strike a chord with readers who are trying to find their path in this world. The book is summed up by Kirkus Reviews in the statement, “Todd’s autobiographical, motivational book provides a short guide to finding the right vocation in life. Unstuck offers a unique angle on the realizing-your-purpose genre.”



More information about Todd’s work and art can be found at her website, www.vickiworldart.com.





Unstuck

Written by Vicki Todd

Paperback | $20.95

Kindle | $3.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Vicki Todd is the host of Unstuck JOY! The Art of Living on Purpose radio show on TransformationTalkRadio.com, where she encourages listeners to create their path to soul clarity through Art Visioning. Vicki is an inspirational speaker and spreads the message that living your life’s Purpose - using the gifts you were given at birth to make the world brighter - leads to a more joyous and fulfilling life. Vicki teaches “Paint Your True Selfie Portrait” and “Artist Heroine Memoir Cards” art workshops designed to help women identify and cultivate their True Self and life Purpose.

