Accenture Launches Hands-On Apprenticeship Program with Community Partners in San Antonio to Develop Workforce of the Future

Accenture Federal Services has launched an innovative public-private partnership with the City of San Antonio and Bexar County, Texas, targeting the Eastside Promise Zone in San Antonio, that will provide up to 50 paid apprenticeships this year as a pilot for students and adults from the Eastside Education and Training Center, Sam Houston High School, and St. Philips College.

Accenture’s objective with the apprenticeship – which is part of the company’s ongoing effort to support the growth and development of the technology workforce of the future – is to expand it into a comprehensive year-round program in which students and adults can gain hands-on experience to better position themselves for entry-level jobs for careers in the digital economy.

Part of the national place-based initiative that is designed to support revitalization of high-poverty communities, the Eastside Promise Zone is a 22-square-mile area in San Antonio with a population of 80,000. In 2016, the area had a poverty rate of 31 percent and an unemployment rate of 10 percent, and nearly 30 percent of its adults over 25 did not have a high school diploma.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with outstanding community partners who make this program possible,” said Ali Bokhari, director of Accenture Federal Services’ Delivery Network. “The demand for digital workers is outpacing supply, both in San Antonio and across the country. It is inspiring to see business leaders, communities and local governments come together to support a locally relevant workforce solution. We hope that this model can be leveraged across other industries and geographies to help address the digital workforce demand.”

Among Accenture’s community partners who have collaborated to help build the sustainable digital workforce development program in the region are the City of San Antonio, Bexar County, Workforce Solutions Alamo, SA Works, Eastside Education and Training Center, Sam Houston High School, Alamo Colleges and Project Quest.

“We are proud to be a part of this collaborative effort committed to developing new ways to increase economic activity and improve educational opportunities, especially in a much-needed and targeted area like the Eastside Promise Zone,” said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “This apprenticeship program provides work experience and occupational training, which is critical for individuals seeking to find employment and can lead to a successful career path. We appreciate the ongoing support from Accenture — a model employer that is helping to develop not only its own talent pipeline, but a tech pipeline that will benefit many of San Antonio’s businesses.”

Recently, Accenture hosted a one-week technology summer camp for middle school girls who plan to attend Sam Houston High School in the Eastside Promise Zone and Accenture will host a ceremony for the first class of apprentice graduates on Thursday, Aug. 10.

“Bexar County is committed to preparing for the digital workforce demand,” said Bexar County Judge Nelson W. Wolff. “More than 30 apprentices are currently participating in this program, demonstrating that Bexar County is developing the next generation of the digital workforce. This partnership is a major step forward in making a difference in the lives and futures of our hardworking residents, and we look forward to continued collaboration with Accenture, SA Works, and the City of San Antonio’s Economic Development Department.”

The apprenticeship program in San Antonio is just one example of Accenture’s significant investment in local communities to educate, train and build a next-generation U.S. high tech workforce, working with governments, veterans’ organizations, universities, community colleges and other organizations across the country. Accenture plans to open ten innovation hubs in cities around the U.S. in the next four years and to create 15,000 highly skilled new jobs in the process. Accenture has also pledged to invest $1.4 billion in training Accenture employees in new technology.

Accenture Federal Services was named as a San Antonio Express Top Workplace four years in a row and a San Antonio Business Journal Best Place to Work two years in a row. Accenture is committed to hiring the best talent to serve its clients and the local community.

