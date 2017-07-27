Toshiba and Sem-Calaca Power Corporation to Cooperate in Thermal Power Plant’s Total Asset Management

Toshiba Corporation (TOKYO: 6502) today announced that it has concluded a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Sem-Calaca Power Corporation (SCPC), a DMCI Holdings group company, on a partnership to investigate the deployment of total asset management including plant optimization, predictive monitoring with IoT solutions and extending the operating life of the Calaca Thermal Power Plant in Luzon, Republic of the Philippines.

The scope of MOU covers application of IoT to predictive monitoring of the plant’s equipment to detect emerging problems, securing a longer operating life, and staff training to enhance operation and management capabilities, including repair and maintenance.

SCPC operates the four-unit, 900MW Calaca Thermal Power Plant in southern Luzon. Toshiba delivered the steam turbine, generator and related equipment for Unit 1 in 1984, and has subsequently provided technical support for the plant.

“We are excited to announce this partnership with Sem-Calaca Power Corporation,” said Takao Konishi, Vice President of the Thermal & Hydro Power Systems & Services Div. in Toshiba’s Energy Systems & Solutions Company. “We have worked with DMCI group since they took ownership of the plant, and built up a good relationship over the years. We hope to advance this partnership further, and to enhance customer support, by applying our cutting-edge technology, including IoT technology, to the plant’s operation and maintenance. We hope to contribute to power supply stability in the Philippines and to enhance customer satisfaction.”

Ishidro Consunji, President and CEO of DMCI Holdings added, “We are very satisfied with the technical support services that Toshiba supplies. We expect to win life-cycle cost savings for Calaca by reducing unexpected outage, and to achieve optimized, comprehensive and efficient O&M management through the partnership envisaged by the MOU. ”

The Philippines is seeing fast growing demand for electricity. In 2016, temperature increases caused by El Nino pushed up year-on-year demand by 10%. Coal-fired power plants accounts for 36.5% of total power generation and for almost half the capacity increase in 2016. In these circumstances, improving plant generating efficiency and staff capabilities in operation and maintenance capabilities are essential.

Toshiba has a long history of plant equipment supply in Philippines, dating back to Angat, a hydro project, in 1964. Most recently, Toshiba carried out a steam turbine rehabilitation project for Bac-Man Geothermal Power Plant Units 1 and 2 in 2014-2015.

Toshiba continues to develop customer support capabilities at the global level in support of improving plant generating efficiency, in order to help meet expanding demand for power in growth markets in Asia and elsewhere.