Accenture Recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Finance and Accounting BPO Services

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Finance and Accounting BPO Services 2017 Vendor Assessment.

The IDC MarketScape credited Accenture’s market leadership to positive client feedback and its ability to continuously grow and improve its F&A offering. The report notes that Accenture drives business outcomes for clients through a full suite of F&A BPO services by focusing on four key areas: artificial intelligence, data and analytics, robotics/automation, and deep domain and industry expertise.

“Accenture is constantly reinventing its own business based on the transformation of its clients’ businesses, taking into consideration how the nature of work is evolving, the impact of cloud and new business models on the transformation of business processes, and the use of data and insights as a competitive advantage,” said Alison Close, senior analyst of Worldwide Finance, Accounting, and Procurement BPO Services at IDC, who authored the report. “Accenture is uniquely positioned to guide clients along the transformational journey with a talented workforce of industry, functional, and technical experts; a keen focus on driving a culture of innovation driven by intelligent IT; and market-leading cloud and as-a-service capabilities.”

Additional strengths highlighted in the report include:

Accenture has a holistic portfolio strategy for developing new offerings, both horizontal and vertical, in support of its current portfolio of F&A BPO services. Accenture leverages its research labs and alliances to innovate new solutions and identify new functions that meet current market demand.

Accenture integrates the insights and experience of its industry, IT, and functional specialists regarding market and technology trends, current and emerging client needs, and buyer preferences.

Clients cite Accenture’s cost effectiveness, breadth of capabilities, rigor/strong ability to document processes, responsiveness and flexibility, and reputation as key strengths.

“Having created the F&A business process services market with the industry’s very first engagement 26 years ago, we have unparalleled experience that we continuously apply to improve our offerings,” said Debbie Polishook, group chief executive of Accenture Operations. “We’re leveraging intelligent automation and predictive and prescriptive analytics, coupled with our industry expertise to deliver business outcomes to clients, helping them drive innovation, increase revenue growth and reduce costs.”

The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Finance and Accounting BPO Services 2017 Vendor Assessment (doc # US41237717, June 2017) can be accessed here.

