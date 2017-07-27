SAP Preferred Success Plan to Enhance Customer Success

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the launch of the SAP Preferred Success plan, another step in simplifying the cloud service and support portfolio from SAP.

Helps customers realize expected business outcomes by combining best services from SAP in prescriptive, proactive approach

Includes success resources, adoption methodologies, learning resources and advanced support features for a broad set of cloud customers

Is an advancement of the current SAP Preferred Care offering and initially available for SAP SuccessFactors solutions, SAP S/4HANA Cloud and SAP Hybris Cloud for Customer

SAP Preferred Success is an advance on today’s SAP Preferred Care offering. With its additional new features, built-in success methodology and adoption focus, SAP Preferred Success helps customers achieve their strategic and organizational goals faster. Using methodologies made possible by the cloud delivery model, SAP Preferred Success allows customers to benefit from an advanced customer success plan built on top of SAP Enterprise Support, cloud editions.

Customers of SAP Preferred Success benefit from metric-driven consumption planning, new and enhanced usage reporting, best-practice guidance and other success resources that identify key inhibitors to adoption and business value. They gain the insight to identify and utilize features within their cloud environment, determine which solutions are most used by employees and understand why and how certain solutions work best for their specific business. This allows customers to orchestrate success and act as a change agent across their organizations.

“Incorporating success, adoption, learning and advanced support resources will help our customers to maximize the value of their cloud solutions from SAP and reach new heights for their businesses,” said Jacques Pommeraud, senior vice president, Global Customer Success, SAP. “The SAP Preferred Success plan builds on our technical expertise, experience from helping thousands of customers and dedication to their success. Our goal is to help them successfully consume and run cloud solutions in a simpler and faster way.”

In addition to driving solution adoption, the benefits of SAP Preferred Success include:

A focused learning component: The component includes enhanced learning features, exclusive content for customers and a dedicated customer community forum to interact and share experiences.

The component includes enhanced learning features, exclusive content for customers and a dedicated customer community forum to interact and share experiences. Availability for a broad customer base: Customers must have a net annual cloud subscription of €20,000 or higher to purchase SAP Preferred Success. SAP Preferred Success is offered at a price of 20% of the net annual cloud subscription.

Customers must have a net annual cloud subscription of €20,000 or higher to purchase SAP Preferred Success. SAP Preferred Success is offered at a price of 20% of the net annual cloud subscription. Advanced support features: These features include prioritized incident handling and advanced service-level agreements that build on SAP Enterprise Support, cloud editions. They are available with all cloud subscriptions and include features of the Next-Generation Support concept as well as access to the SAP ONE Support program.

Moving forward, SAP Preferred Success is the recommended go-to success plan for all public cloud customers. SAP Preferred Success is a key milestone in support of SAP’s overall mission to help our customers fully participate in the digital economy by laying the foundation for continued innovation and business model transformation.

“In today’s market, customers are looking for business process improvements, operational assistance and proactive guidance from their support provider,” said Elaina Stergiades, research manager, IDC. “New services and support offerings like SAP Preferred Success can help IT organizations meet those needs, allowing CIOs and IT managers to address business and IT issues more quickly and efficiently as their hybrid landscapes evolve.”

SAP Preferred Success is initially available for SAP SuccessFactors solutions, SAP S/4HANA Cloud and the SAP Hybris Cloud for Customer solution. As SAP prepares SAP Preferred Success to cover all cloud solutions, those other cloud solutions will continue to operate under SAP Preferred Care.

