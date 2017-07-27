DIRECTV NOW Offers More Than 100 Live Channels

AT&T announced today DIRECTV NOW currently offers more than 100 live local channels.

DIRECTV NOW plans to soon have more than triple the number of live local channels that were available at launch.

Local ABC, NBC and FOX stations are all available in the seven largest DMAs. These include Chicago, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington D.C.

DIRECTV NOW offers users nationwide access to more than 120 channels, including live sports, more than 25,000 on demand titles, premium channels, popular shows and hit movies. Within minutes of signing up you have the power to stream premium live content over a U.S. wired or wireless internet connection on a variety of devices, all without the limits of boxes, annual contracts or credit checks.

Visit www.directvnow.com for a list of local channel availability.

You can find more information about the company in our SEC filings and on our new Investor Relations webpage which reflects Trend information updated since announcing our 2Q’17 financial results.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) helps millions around the globe connect with leading entertainment, business, mobile and high speed internet services. We offer the nation’s best data network* and the best global coverage of any U.S. wireless provider.* We’re one of the world’s largest providers of pay TV. We have TV customers in the U.S. and 11 Latin American countries. Nearly 3.5 million companies, from small to large businesses around the globe, turn to AT&T for our highly secure smart solutions.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com.

© 2017 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

*Claim based on the Nielsen Certified Data Network Score. Score includes data reported by wireless consumers in the Nielsen Mobile Insights survey, network measurements from Nielsen Mobile Performance and Nielsen Drive Test Benchmarks for Q3+Q4 2016 across 121 markets.