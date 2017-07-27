New Book of Photography Supports National Park Trust

“With ‘Chasing Light,’ Frank was able to capture stunning images of our nation’s parks from places most of us will never be able to access,” said Grace Lee, Executive Director, National Park Trust. “The stories he shares about his experiences are inspiring tales of courage and dedication. We are very grateful to be the recipient of such a generous gesture that will benefit both our National Park preservation projects and national youth education initiatives.”

Frank Lee Ruggles, author and photographer of the new book, “Chasing Light: An Exploration of the American Landscape,” today announced that 15% of the profits of the book sales will be given to the National Park Trust. Published by Four Winds Trading, the 256-page hardcover coffee table book seeks to inspire future conservationists with stunning images of national parks and public lands, as well as personal anecdotes by Ruggles, who was an official photographer for the U.S. National Park Service and currently serves as Artist Ambassador to the National Park Trust.



“Supporting our country’s national parks through my photography has become my life’s mission. In fact, I think as a nature photographer, I have an unheralded purpose to society to be a visual historian of our time,” said Ruggles. “The National Park Trust goes above and beyond when it comes to preserving our national parks and ensuring every child has access to these special places; I am honored to be a part of their organization.”



“Chasing Light” features Ruggles’ favorite images from his personal collection that he took during his off-duty hours working for the National Park Service. As Eminent Photographer from 2007 - 2011, a position once held by Ansel Adams, Ruggles had unique access to remote locations in the parks and across the country. Also a former U.S. Paratrooper and member of the legendary 82nd Airborne division, Frank used his army skills to go to great lengths to capture these behind-the-scenes images.



“With ‘Chasing Light,’ Frank was able to capture stunning images of our nation’s parks from places most of us will never be able to access,” said Grace Lee, Executive Director, National Park Trust. “The stories he shares about his experiences are inspiring tales of courage and dedication. We are very grateful to be the recipient of such a generous gesture that will benefit both our National Park preservation projects and national youth education initiatives.”

The National Park Trust (NPT), a land trust and environmental education nonprofit, is dedicated to preserving parks today and creating park stewards for tomorrow. For 34 years, NPT has enhanced our national parks by completing land preservation projects benefiting 49 national park units in 33 states, Washington, D.C., and 1 U.S. Territory. Since 2009, NPT has been working to cultivate the next generation of park stewards through two national youth programs: the Buddy Bison School Program and Kids to Parks Day.



“Chasing Light: An Exploration of the American Landscape” ($49.95) is available for purchase online at https://www.frankruggleschasinglight.com/ and on Amazon. Ruggles is completing a book signing tour this summer, where he is visiting various national parks throughout the country such as Yosemite National Park, Yellowstone, Mesa Verde, and Glen Canyon. Next month, he will visit Grand Tetons National Park for a special book signing and celebration of the first total solar eclipse in the continental U.S. in 38 years.



“We are thrilled to partner with the National Park Trust to help fund their very important programs and land preservation projects,” said Daniel Goter, CEO, Four Winds Trading.