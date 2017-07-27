Mindset 24 Global Dream Team Offers Opportunity Seekers Best Home With The Explosion Of The New Personal/Professional Growth Company Mindset 24 Global

Mindset 24 Global is a new hybrid Direct Sales/Affiliate/MLM company where the owners are proud to provide life changing information from world class marketing partners.

Co-owner Brian McLane has stated his excitement and confidence of his new company by saying this: “Over the past 25 years, in business, and in my personal life, I have experienced the highest of highs, and the lowest of lows. I have taken everything I have learned during those times and put it into Mindset 24 Global. I realized that there are people like me that will never give up, no matter what. I am proud to offer a product, with an opportunity, that touches people all over the world that refuse to settle for mediocrity. We are not just building a company, we are creating a movement.”

They just launched in mid July, and have announced partnerships with a couple of popular names. Kevin Harrington from the hit TV show Shark Tank, has assembled his best videos, interviews, e-books and stories to provide individuals with the right information to impact their lives. Gary Ryan Blair, President of The GoalsGuy and best selling author is also giving exclusive content to members.

With the highly sought after product line, Mindset 24 Global has entered the direct sales/affiliate marketing arena with a very unique business model and a compensation plan that is a win-win situation for all parties involved. Many online marketers and business builders are very attracted to this company and their enrollment is increasing very quickly.

With the credibility behind it, the integrity of the ownership, and the market penetration currently where it is, a group of marketers formed the Mindset 24 Dream Team (M24DreamTeam.com) to offer a home for online opportunity seekers.



The Mindset 24 Dream Team founder, Chris Clark, states that there are a few major factors that contributed to the formation of the Dream Team.

Profit sharing for everyone, on every sale

Bitcoin as currency

Real-time instant commissions on every sale. Not weekly or monthly.

100% matching bonus

Powerful videos and marketing system

Doing business internationally

Simple rank advancement

Game changing compensation plan with ACTUAL 70% payout on all sales



With the personal/professional development industry being a multimillion dollar industry, Mindset 24 Global, will offer a winning situation for any party involved. Mindset 24 Global Dream Team encourages interested individuals to join with their team to have the best line of support and communication with the decision makers and major players involved in the growth of the company