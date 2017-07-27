ABC Fine Wine & Spirits Modernizes the Customer Experience with Oracle Retail

Oracle announced that ABC Fine Wine & Spirits has upgraded the Oracle Retail Xstore Point-of-Service with the help of SkillNet Solutions. ABC Fine Wine & Spirits differentiates their shopping experience with a superior product assortment, outstanding service and competitive pricing by empowering its associates with modern and intuitive tools. ABC Fine Wine & Spirits operates 130 stores across Florida, selling beer, wine, spirits, cigars and gourmet food items.

“We are continuously assessing how our stores and services meet our customers’ needs. We are committed to providing the best overall shopping experience possible. We place our customers at the center of our operations and initiatives,” said Robert Summers, CFO and CIO, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits. “With the implementation of Oracle Retail solutions, we are providing an intuitive modern shopping experience that also protects our customers with EMV compliance and PCI approvals.”

“Recognizing the value and impact that upgrading their systems would bring to their customer experience across channels, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits strategically opted to move to a more recent release of the solution to take advantage of new innovations offered by Oracle,” said Charlie Daggs, Vice President, SkillNet Solutions. “We worked closely with ABC Fine Wine & Spirits to optimize the upgraded solution and create a sustainable path to benefit from mobile and cross channel functionality.”

“Our team was able to deliver the pilot in 7 months with SkillNet. We wanted to leverage the new functionality of the Oracle Retail Xstore Point-of-Service solution as quickly as possible,” said Tina Burleigh, Director of Store Systems, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits. “With the implementation, we were able to reduce our number of customizations by over 80%.”

“By leveraging Oracle Retail Xstore Point-of-Service as a platform to connect with customers, ABC Fine Wine & Spirts can execute a superior shopping experience. With the latest innovations in our Xstore Point-of-Service, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits can provide a single, 360-degree view of its customers in real time for all touchpoints to facilitate more meaningful engagements,” said Ray Carlin, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Oracle Retail.

About Oracle Retail

Oracle provides retailers with a complete, open, and integrated suite of best-of-breed business applications, cloud services, and hardware that are engineered to work together and empower commerce. Leading fashion, grocery, and specialty retailers use Oracle solutions to anticipate market changes, simplify operations and inspire authentic brand interactions. For more information, visit our website at oracle.com/retail.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud delivers hundreds of SaaS applications and enterprise-class PaaS and IaaS services to customers in more than 195 countries and territories while processing 55 billion transactions a day. For more information about Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

About ABC Fine Wine & Spirits

Orlando-based ABC Fine Wine & Spirits is Florida’s oldest and largest wine and spirits retailer. Founded in 1936 in Orlando by Jack Holloway, the company is in its third generation of family leadership, with CEO Charles Bailes III and Executive Vice President Jess Bailes leading the organization. ABC operates over one hundred locations throughout Florida. www.abcfws.com.