2017 World Table Tennis Day Biggest Ever

453 events were held in 93 countries in all 6 continents, with one common theme – Table Tennis for Everyone, Everywhere!

To celebrate the third edition of the World Table Tennis Day, the ITTF also held 2 main events, at the United Nation Headquarters in New York, USA, and at the Sports Accord Convention in Aarhus, Denmark, to showcase the universality of Table Tennis to be played in ALL corners of the world.

ITTF President Thomas WEIKERT stated “Once again, to everyone who contributed in one way or another to making our third World Table Tennis Day beautiful and memorable, I would like to express my sincere gratitude from the bottom of my heart. It fills me with great pride to see how far we have come, and may we continue to push on in our quest to make table tennis for everyone, everywhere. To make TABLE TENNIS FOR ALL.”

“In 2017, ITTF is celebrating the universality of Table Tennis, as it is the first International Organisation, gathering all countries in the world as members totaling 226 under its umbrella. It’s our task now to keep motivation high and to see further than just the country name, to reach people in their daily lives with Table Tennis and to use it as a tool for a positive social change,” shared ITTF Development Director Leandro OLVECH.

Butterfly equipment packages were given to AmaTur Romania and Pingpongphilic StartUp Incubation Universal Society (PSIUS), who hosted 112 & 76 events respectively to celebrate their passion for the sport. iPong Robots were also given to the most popular, most universal, most inclusive and most creative events.

Find out more about how table tennis enthusiasts around the world came together to celebrate 2017 World Table Tennis Day here: https://youtu.be/8HLTcr4TEgs!

We now look forward to the 2018 edition of World Table Tennis Day, which will again of course be on 6 April!

Winner:

Butterfly Equipment Package:

AmaTur Romania

Pingpongphilic StartUp Incubation Universal Society (PSIUS)

iPong Robots for 2 Most Popular Events:

Dita Boterore e Pingpongut in Prishtina, Kosovo

İzmir Playing Table Tennis at WTTD in Izmir, Turkey

iPong Robots for 2 Most Universal Events:

World Table Tennis Day in Cabo Verde

Teepee Table Tennis in Fort Simpson, Canada

iPong Robots for 2 Most Inclusive Events:

Ping Sans Frontiéres celebrates World Table Tennis Day in France, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Haiti

Table Tennis for Everyone in Hoima, Uganda

iPong Robots for 2 Most Creative Events:

The Great Knowledge Quiz about Table Tennis in Prabuty, Poland

Table Tennis Fun Day 4ALL Fiji Style in Suva, Fiji

iPong Robots for 2 Most “Popular, Universal & Inclusive” Events at once:

Jugamos donde queremos (We play where we want to) in Santa Marta, Colombia

Brighton Table Tennis Club celebrates World Table Tennis Day in Brighton, England

