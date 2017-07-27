Protecting Workers from Diesel Exhaust and Particulate Matter

In June, Canadian Occupational Safety published an article about the respiratory hazards faced by underground miners. The report described the case of a miner who was a nonsmoker in his forties that developed lung cancer. Both the man’s doctor and government health and safety regulators agreed the cancer was an occupational disease caused by exposure to diesel emissions.

The exhaust from diesel engines contains a mixture of gases and very small particles that can create a health hazard if not properly controlled. In addition to miners, there are a number of other occupations where workers are at an increased risk of exposure to diesel particulate matter (DPM) and diesel exhaust (DE). These include heavy equipment operators, truck drivers, material handling operators, bridge and tunnel workers, railroad workers, oil and gas workers, loading dock workers, construction workers, farm workers, long-shoring workers and vehicle maintenance garage workers.

“Any employee in the vicinity of diesel powered equipment may be exposed to diesel particulate matter and diesel exhaust if the proper ventilation or personal protective equipment is not in use,” said Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Even short-term exposure to high concentrations of diesel particulate matter and diesel exhaust can cause headaches, dizziness and irritation of the eye, nose and throat severe enough to distract or disable workers. Prolonged exposure can increase the risk of developing cardiovascular, cardiopulmonary and respiratory diseases as well as lung cancer"

To protect workers and the public as well as help keep companies in regulatory compliance, EMSL Analytical, Inc. offers air testing services and real-time monitoring equipment to identify these exposure concerns. They also offer a complete line of respirators and other personal protective equipment (PPE).

