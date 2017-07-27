The Walt Disney Company Declares Semi-Annual Cash Dividend Of $0.78 Per Share

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Board of Directors today declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.78 per share, payable July 27, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 10, 2017.

“We are pleased to deliver another strong dividend to shareholders, following a 15% increase in diluted EPS for the second quarter,” said Robert A. Iger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company.

The company last paid a semi-annual dividend of $0.78 per share in January.

About The Walt Disney Company:

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international entertainment and media enterprise with four business segments: media networks, parks and resorts, studio entertainment, and consumer products and interactive media. Disney is a Dow 30 company and had annual revenue of $55.6 billion in its Fiscal Year 2016.