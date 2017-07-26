Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery Now on the Upper East Side

Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated opening of their state-of-of-the-art office on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Previously in Murray Hill, the new office is conveniently located on East 72nd street between Park and Madison Avenues.

The Upper East Side location not only offers an exclusive and contemporary environment, but also ground floor convenience with a private entrance. The office is reflective of the elegance and aesthetic acumen patients have come to expect for Dr. Greenberg and his team. The stylish greyscale décor of the reception area continues throughout the near 2,000 square foot space.



Dr. Greenberg has personally ensured that the office is not only aesthetically pleasing, but that it is conducive to an outstanding experience for surgical, non-surgical, and injection treatments. “It is important to me that patients feel comfortable and welcomed into my offices, whether it be my newest location on the Upper East Side, my state-of-the-art Woodbury Medical Center, or my Southampton office,” says Dr. Greenberg, “More importantly, our offices are designed to provide the utmost in medical care for all our patients.”



Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery is accepting new patients as well as return patients in their new location at:



Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery

45 East 72nd Street – Suite 1C

New York, NY 10021

The phone number will remain the same at 1.212.319.4999



Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery has recently celebrated 20 years of service, and is proud to continue to provide exceptional quality and professionalism to Plastic Surgery patients from all over the globe.



Stephen T. Greenberg, M.D., F.A.C.S. is a nationally recognized aesthetic plastic surgeon. He received his medical degree with highest distinction from George Washington University, and completed his surgical training at the prestigious New York Hospital-Cornell University Medical Center. Dr. Greenberg subsequently trained in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He is board certified by both the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery. If you are seeking an outstanding plastic surgeon in the greater Long Island area, please contact us today at 1.212.319.4999 or www.GreenbergCosmeticSurgery.com

