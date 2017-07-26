BUILDER Magazine Taylor Morrison NEXTadventure Home Named Finalist in 2017 Aurora Awards

The NEXTadventure show home is a truly stunning display of the desires and demands of the 55+ buyer with inventive interior design, a flexible floor plan and the latest and greatest products/appliances.

The 36th annual Aurora Awards, to be held July 28, 2017 at the Southeast Building Conference (SEBC), honors the industry’s most creative and successful builders, planners, architects, developers, designers and interior merchandisers. As that largest building trade show in the southeast United States, SEBC is hosted by the Florida Home Builders Association and is held in Kissimmee, FL.

The BUILDER Magazine Taylor Morrison NEXTadventure Home was selected as a finalist in two categories: Best Single-Family Detached Home — 2,000 to 2499 sq. ft. and Best Kitchen — $500,000 to $1,000,000.

Located in Clermont, FL, the NEXTadventure Home showcases the future of the 55+ housing market with innovative interior design, a flexible floor plan and the latest and greatest products/appliances. Award-winning interior firm, Lita Dirks & Co., was honored to have designed and merchandised this forward-thinking show home.

“Knowing that our market is the active adult, the design of the NEXTadventure Home is clean, crisp and comfortable,” states Lita Dirks, owner of Lita Dirks & Co. “The 55+ buyer is looking for chic and stylish without having to sacrifice comfort. Art and accessories, highlighted with hues of blue, purple and orange, create added character in the softer gray and white backdrop. While unique fabrics and finishes bring in contrast and texture, making this home a striking display of the 55+ buyer’s desires.”

The talented team of professionals at Lita Dirks & Co. has designed award-winning model homes, clubhouses, apartments, and sales/design centers for builders, developers and properties management companies across the country. Located in Greenwood Village, CO, Lita Dirks & Co. has successfully created happy homeowners and long-term relationships with their clients for over 25 years.

