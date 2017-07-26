Nestlé chooses Kuehne + Nagel Netherlands as its logistics partner

As of 2018, all Nestlé - Netherlands’ chocolate, coffee and culinary products as well as pet and baby foods will be warehoused in the new Kuehne + Nagel distribution centre in the Dutch town of Veghel, purpose-built for this new partnership. Kuehne + Nagel will be responsible for all logistics flows of Nestlé Netherlands and will be offering all logistics services required by the customers of the food manufacturer, including warehousing and distribution.

Kuehne + Nagel is already supplying all consumer internet orders for Nestlé’s brands Nespresso, NESCAFÉ Dolce Gusto and Special-T. For over 15 years the logistics services provider has also been cooperating closely with the division Nestlé International Travel Retail (NITR). For the International Travel Retail concept, Kuehne + Nagel supplies goods from its Veghel location to all duty-free destinations around the world, such as airports and cruise ships.

”The Fast Moving Customer Goods (FMCG) industry is of strategic importance to Kuehne + Nagel. We are therefore very pleased to enter into a long-term partnership with Nestlé - Netherlands. Nestlé - Netherlands wishes to have a single partner for all its distribution channels. This ‘Omni channel approach’, in which all logistic flows are managed centrally, is gaining importance in the fast changing consumer landscape. We have proven our ability to reliably and effectively operate all channels from the same logistics concept, and to anticipate changes promptly. We thereby can provide Nestlé Netherlands with the right logistics solution,” says Diederick de Vroet, Managing Director of Kuehne + Nagel Netherlands.

Nestlé aims to have zero environmental operational impact by 2030. Kuehne + Nagel Netherlands has taken different measures to reduce its CO2 footprint, as for instance demonstrated by the solar panels on the roofs of its distribution centres, all ISO 14001 certified and its LNG-fuelled trucks. Additionally, several locations are BREEAM certified, an official assessment for sustainable real estate. All these aspects will also be found in the new 50,000 m² distribution centre, to be constructed in three phases. As of early 2018, Nestlé - Netherlands will have its own Food Campus here.

Kuehne + Nagel and Nestlé strategically partner globally in seafreight, airfreight, contract logistics and overland Services.

About Nestlé

The world’s foremost food manufacturer, Nestlé is present in 189 countries. Its 328,000 members of staff are committed to Nestlé’ s mission to enhance quality of life and contribute to a healthier future. With that mission in mind, the company focuses on individuals as well as families, and on communities as well as the planet.

Nestlé offers a wide-ranging portfolio of products and services for consumers and their pets to enjoy at any time of the day. Its just under 2,000 brands include the iconic global brand names NESCAFÉ and NESPRESSO, and local favourites such as BROS chocolate.

Some of the brands that Nestlé supplies to the Dutch market are MAGGI, GARDEN GOURMET and baby foods such as NESTLÉ PyjamaPapje and NAN OPTIPRO. It also supplies bottled waters, for example SAN PELLEGRINO and VITTEL, and pet foods including FELIX, BONZO en Purina ONE.

Nestlé has been located in Vevey, Switzerland, ever since its foundation over 150 years ago. The Dutch headquarters are situated in Amstelveen; a large Dutch baby food factory is located in Nunspeet. Nestlé - Netherlands employs over 1,000 people. For more information, see www.nestle.nl

With over 70,000 employees at more than 1,300 locations in over 100 countries, the Kuehne + Nagel Group is one of the world’s leading logistics companies. Its strong market position lies in the seafreight, airfreight, contract logistics and overland businesses, with a clear focus on providing IT-based integrated logistics solutions.Further information can be found at www.kuehne-nagel.com