‘Deaf vs. The Dead’ Wins First AT&T SHAPE Create-a-thon
AT&T judges have chosen the grand prize winner of the AT&T Create-a-thon competition, granting the Zombie Slayers team first place with a grand prize of $20,000.
Prior to AT&T SHAPE, our annual event for creators and developers to explore the convergence of technology and entertainment, judges narrowed the AT&T Create-a-thon competition down from hundreds of scripts to 39 teams. Creatives poured in to the Warner Bros. Studios lot from across the nation to produce short films at AT&T SHAPE in just a weekend. Five finalists were chosen.
The votes are in.
Thousands of votes were cast, and you determined the winner. Those winning $40,000 in total prizes are:
Grand prize winner with $20,000: The Deaf vs. The Dead – Episode 1: “Outbreak”
When the zombie apocalypse breaks out in Los Angeles, an out deaf man must find a way to survive and protect his loved ones, even if it means teaming up with some unlikely people.
Team: Zombie Slayers
Written/director: Dickie Hearts (IMDB)
Producer: Kristen Brancaccio (IMDB)
2nd place with $10,000: The Separation of Church and Livia
Set in a future-adjacent world with 12 billion people and a consolidated world power, runaway data technician Livia is on a mission to rescue her sister, Church, from the labor camps in the newly defrosted Antarctica. But when an alternate-dimension version of herself shows up to talk her out of it, she has to decide between safety and sister… In a world where autonomy gets you killed.
Team: Phileon Productions
Co-Producer/Writer/Director: Sarah Phillips
Co-Producer/Actress: Laetitia Leon (IMDB)
3rd place with $5,000: Time’s Up
When an assassin catches up with her mark, it leads to some unexpected results.
Team: Times’s Up
Co-Writer/Director/Editor: Ann Roy
Co-Writer/Producer: Warren Brooks
Best film directed by a woman with $5,000: Sweet Dreams Chris
“Sweet Dreams Chris” is a story about a man’s adventures inside his girlfriend’s wacky dreams. You never know what she’ll dream of next.
Team: MoBo Productions
Writer/Editor/Actor: David Chan
Producer/Locations Manager: Nick Arciero
For more info on upcoming Create-a-thon competitions in your area, check developer.att.com.
( Press Release Image: http://photos.webwire.com/prmedia/6/211403/211403-1.png )
WebWireID211403
This news content was configured by WebWire editorial staff. Linking is permitted.
News Release Distribution and Press Release Distribution Services Provided by WebWire.