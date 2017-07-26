Deliver Your News to the World

Changes in Organizational Responsibilities


TOKYO, JAPAN – WEBWIRE

NTT Communications, the ICT solutions and international communications business within the NTT Group, announced today changes in organizational responsibilities.

New Executive Positions and Organizational Responsibilities

Effective as of August 1, 2017

Name                             

Hideki Tsukuda 

New Position(s) and Organizational Responsibilities          

NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION (scheduled)

Current Position(s) and Organizational Responsibilities

Head of Hokkaido Branch, Second Sales Division        

 

Name        

Masaki Yoshida    

New Position(s) and Organizational Responsibilities

Head of Hokkaido Branch, Second Sales Division

Current Position(s) and Organizational Responsibilities

Director, Hokkaido Branch, Second Sales Division 
                                

About NTT Communications Corporation

NTT Communications provides consultancy, architecture, security and cloud services to optimize the information and communications technology (ICT) environments of enterprises. These offerings are backed by the company’s worldwide infrastructure, including the leading global tier-1 IP network, the Arcstar Universal One™ VPN network reaching 196 countries/regions, and 140 secure data centers worldwide. NTT Communications’ solutions leverage the global resources of NTT Group companies including Dimension Data, NTT DOCOMO and NTT DATA.

