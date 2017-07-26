NTT Communications, the ICT solutions and international communications business within the NTT Group, announced today changes in organizational responsibilities.

New Executive Positions and Organizational Responsibilities

Effective as of August 1, 2017

Name

Hideki Tsukuda

New Position(s) and Organizational Responsibilities

NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION (scheduled)

Current Position(s) and Organizational Responsibilities

Head of Hokkaido Branch, Second Sales Division

Name

Masaki Yoshida

New Position(s) and Organizational Responsibilities

Head of Hokkaido Branch, Second Sales Division

Current Position(s) and Organizational Responsibilities

Director, Hokkaido Branch, Second Sales Division



