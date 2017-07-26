Changes in Organizational Responsibilities
NTT Communications, the ICT solutions and international communications business within the NTT Group, announced today changes in organizational responsibilities.
New Executive Positions and Organizational Responsibilities
Effective as of August 1, 2017
Name
Hideki Tsukuda
New Position(s) and Organizational Responsibilities
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION (scheduled)
Current Position(s) and Organizational Responsibilities
Head of Hokkaido Branch, Second Sales Division
Name
Masaki Yoshida
New Position(s) and Organizational Responsibilities
Head of Hokkaido Branch, Second Sales Division
Current Position(s) and Organizational Responsibilities
Director, Hokkaido Branch, Second Sales Division
About NTT Communications Corporation
NTT Communications provides consultancy, architecture, security and cloud services to optimize the information and communications technology (ICT) environments of enterprises. These offerings are backed by the company’s worldwide infrastructure, including the leading global tier-1 IP network, the Arcstar Universal One™ VPN network reaching 196 countries/regions, and 140 secure data centers worldwide. NTT Communications’ solutions leverage the global resources of NTT Group companies including Dimension Data, NTT DOCOMO and NTT DATA.
( Press Release Image: http://photos.webwire.com/prmedia/6/211398/211398-1.png )
WebWireID211398
This news content was configured by WebWire editorial staff. Linking is permitted.
News Release Distribution and Press Release Distribution Services Provided by WebWire.