Metal in 360° - MagentaMusik 360 streaming Wacken Open Air

Live stream premiere for all metalheads: Deutsche Telekom will be showing performances from the Wacken Open Air festival, exclusively and for the first time, on the MagentaMusik 360 website, as well as in the app, as a free, 360° HD live stream. In addition, the festival, now in its 28th year, will be shown on EntertainTV. So fans can headbang to their hearts’ content, whether at home or on the go. This year’s Wacken Open Air festival is taking place from August 3-5. The headliners include Volbeat, Kreator, Marilyn Manson, Megadeth and Alice Cooper.

“With MagentaMusik 360, the metal community throughout Germany can be in the middle of it all at Wacken. With our 360° technology, we make it possible to experience this legendary music festival from entirely new perspectives. Headbanging from the couch will be simple,” says Michael Schuld, Head of Communication and Sales Marketing at Telekom Deutschland.

The Wacken Open Air festival was first held in 1990, in the village of Wacken in Schleswig-Holstein, initially with just 800 fans and six bands. Today it attracts 75,000 metalheads from all over the world. It has earned its nickname, “Metal Mecca”, not only because of the bands, but also the festival’s unique character under its motto “Harder, Faster, Louder”.

“The Wacken Open Air is one of the biggest and most important live events for metalheads worldwide. The festival has often been a pioneer when it comes to technical innovations. It is the only festival which has been in a 3D cinema. We are thrilled that Deutsche Telekom’s live stream offerings can get fans around the globe even closer to the world of Wacken,” says Wacken Open Air founder Holger Hübner.

With the 360° live stream, Deutsche Telekom is providing a spectacular, innovative Wacken experience. Viewers can select from different perspectives and mix it up with the 75,000 fans, or even stand directly next to the metal stars on stage. This is made possible through the use of four 360° cameras and 20 other HD cameras. Live Nation will produce the live stream. Performances will be shown from the two main stages, Harder and Faster. The exact program will be announced shortly beforehand.

MagentaMusik 360 premiered at this year’s Rock am Ring festival. The Parookaville festival, with live streaming of a variety of DJ sets, was another highlight. In addition to HD and 360° live streams, MagentaMusik offers priority ticketing exclusively for MagentaEINS customers for up to 48 hours for selected Live Nation concerts. Deutsche Telekom’s new music and entertainment offering is supported by Samsung.

