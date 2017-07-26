FIFA appoints monitoring committee to ensure oversight of Greek FA

Following a decision taken by the FIFA Member Associations Committee on 4 July 2017, FIFA can today confirm that a monitoring committee will be established to ensure oversight of the operations and processes of the Hellenic Football Federation (HFF) for at least 12 months following the upcoming HFF elections due to take place on 18 August 2017.

After consultation with UEFA, FIFA has appointed the following members of the monitoring committee:

Herbert Hübel (chairman) – lawyer, member of the Executive Board of the Austrian FA, and a member of the UEFA Legal Committee

Ivan Vella (member) – Director of Sport Malta, National Teams Manager of the Malta Football Association, and UEFA Venue Director

Eduardo Dervishi (member) – Director of International Relations and Head of Club Licensing of the Spanish FA

The monitoring committee will have the mandate to monitor the implementation of the revised HFF Statutes and the overall situation of the HFF including the budgeting and finance, to report on and issue recommendations on the functioning of the HFF, and to monitor actions taken as a result of its recommendations.

The monitoring committee will provide FIFA and UEFA with update reports at least once every two months.