From Motown to Mandarin, Ford China Hosts Detroit Symphony Orchestra in Finale of Historic Asia Tour

Ford Motor Company is playing host to the Detroit Symphony Orchestra this week as the musicians wrap up their first-ever tour of China with performances that include a special concert for Ford employees and their families.

Supported by Ford and Ford Motor Company Fund, the company’s philanthropic arm, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra will play concerts in Chongqing and Shanghai, two cities where Ford has major operations. The concerts are the final stops on a historic 11-concert trip to Asia, the orchestra’s first international tour in 16 years.

“Bringing the Detroit Symphony Orchestra to China is a great way to showcase the talent of Detroit, while also giving back to the communities where we live and work,” said Jim Vella, president, Ford Motor Company Fund and Community Services. “This tour not only promotes the cross-cultural ties that build global collaboration, it gives our employees the opportunity to enjoy the international language of music.”

After a performance at Shi Guangnan Grand Theatre in Chongqing Thursday, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra travels to Shanghai, where musicians will perform at a special charity event for Ford employees and their children. Money raised will benefit Shanghai Healing Home, an organization that fosters orphaned Chinese infants and where Ford employees have served as volunteers. The final performance is Saturday at Shanghai Oriental Art Center. Attendees will include Ford employees and Chinese dignitaries.

Ford’s support for the Detroit Symphony Orchestra started in the 1930s when it sponsored the group’s live radio broadcasts. Over the last 20 years, Ford and Ford Fund have contributed more than $18 million to the orchestra.

Sponsoring the Detroit Symphony Orchestra’s visit to China aligns with Ford’s mission of supporting global communities where it does business. Ford Motor China is home to the company’s Asia Pacific headquarters in Shanghai, in addition to 10 manufacturing plants and a regional research and development center. Last year, Ford sold more than 1.2 million vehicles in China – the world’s largest automotive market.

Since its founding in 1949, Ford Fund has invested more than $1.5 billion around the world building communities and making lives better.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 203,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.​​

About the DSO

Hailed by The New York Times as “cutting edge,” the internationally acclaimed Detroit Symphony Orchestra is known for trailblazing performances, visionary maestros, collaborations with the world’s foremost musical artists, and an ardent commitment to Detroit. As a community-supported orchestra, generous giving by individuals and institutions at all levels drives the continued success and growth of the institution. A commitment to broadcast innovation began in 1922 when the DSO became the first orchestra in the world to present a radio broadcast and continues today with the free Live from Orchestra Hall webcast series, which now reaches tens of thousands of children with the new Classroom Edition expansion. Making its home at historic Orchestra Hall within the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, one of America’s most acoustically perfect concert halls, the DSO actively pursues a mission to embrace and inspire individuals, families, and communities through unsurpassed musical experiences. For more information, visit dso.org.