Travel Industry Hails Airport Modernization Fixes in Senate Transportation Funding Bill

“The Senate’s transportation funding bill is a welcome counter to disappointing FAA reauthorization efforts in both chambers. We are heartened that lawmakers on the Appropriations Committee picked up where others left off, and made the right choice for airports, communities, local businesses and travelers alike.

”As the president himself has pointed out, our airports are in dire need of improvement. Adjusting the Passenger Facility Charge (PFC), which has not been touched since 2000, is a sensible solution that moves control over infrastructure funding away from Washington and back to the local airport authorities, who know their own needs best. Congress created the PFC to help enhance airline competition. Now that four airlines control nearly 80 percent of domestic seat capacity, this PFC adjustment could not come at a better time.

“Our sincere thanks go to Sens. Collins, Reed, Cochran, Leahy and members of the committee for their leadership on this legislation—and we hope that this valuable solution is preserved during debate.”