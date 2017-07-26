Total and Worldline Partner with African Fintech InTouch to Support Deployment of Guichet Unique, an Innovative Digital Solution for Retail Networks

Total and Worldline [Euronext: WLN] signed binding technological, commercial and financing agreements with African fintech InTouch on July 13, 2017.

Under the agreements, Total and Worldline will support the deployment of the Guichet Unique solution in eight African countries — Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, Mali, Morocco, the Republic of Guinea and Senegal.

Guichet Unique provides retail networks with a unique customer-friendly device that makes it possible to securely and seamlessly accept all means of payment, including mobile money, payments through private label cards and cash, and to distribute third party services, such as subscriptions to media content, bill payment, money transfer, card top-up, banking and insurance.

Already deployed in more than 170 Total service stations and more than 600 independent points of sale in Senegal, the Guichet Unique platform manages more than 30,000 transactions per day in that country.

As part of these agreements:

 Total and Worldline will fund the first phase of deployment of the Guichet Unique solution in the above-mentioned eight countries and become shareholders in InTouch, alongside its founder, Omar Cissé.

 Total will deploy the Guichet Unique solution in its service station network in these eight countries, with possible further deployment in another 30 African and Middle Eastern countries. This initiative aligns with Total’s overall strategy of offering innovative solutions to customers and facilitating their journey.

 InTouch is targeting deployment of the solution in more than 5,000 retail network and independent points of sale in each of these countries.

 Worldline, on top of supporting InTouch through its payment expertise, will provide a secure and industrial hosting infrastructure to enable the pan-African deployment and run of Guichet Unique

Timing of the Transaction

Closing of the transaction is subject to the approval of the competent anti-trust authorities.

About Total

Total is a global integrated energy producer and provider, a leading international oil and gas company, and a front-ranked solar energy operator through SunPower and Total Solar. Our 98,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, cleaner, more efficient, more innovative and accessible to as many people as possible. As a responsible corporate citizen, we focus on ensuring that our operations in more than 130 countries worldwide consistently deliver economic, social and environmental benefits.

About the Marketing & Services Division of Total

Total Marketing & Services develops and markets products primarily derived from crude oil, along with all of the associated services. With 29,000 employees in 110 countries, Total Marketing & Services serves more than 4 million customers daily throughout its network of over 16,000 service stations. As the world’s fourth-largest distributor of lubricants and the leading distributor of petroleum products in Africa with a network of more than 4,300 service stations, Total Marketing & Services operates 50 production sites worldwide where it manufactures the lubricants, bitumen, additives, special fuels and fluids that sustain its growth.

About Worldline

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry. Worldline delivers next-generation services, enabling its customers to offer seamless and innovative solutions to end consumers. A key partner of B2B2C industries with over 40 years of experience, Worldline supports and contributes to the success of all businesses and administrative services in a constantly changing market. Worldline offers a unique and flexible business model built on a global and growing portfolio, thus enabling end-to-end support. Worldline’s activities are organized into three segments: Merchant Services, Mobility & eTransactional Services, and Financial Services including equensWorldline. Worldline employs more than 8,700 people worldwide, with estimated pro forma revenue of more than €1.5 billion a year. Worldline is an Atos company. worldline.com