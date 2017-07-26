Catherine Estrampes appointed President & CEO of GE Healthcare Europe

Catherine Estrampes has been announced as President & CEO for GE Healthcare Europe, effective on 1 October 2017, reporting to Kieran Murphy, GE Healthcare CEO.

“Catherine brings strong experience from her career with GE Capital and more recently managing GE Healthcare’s U.S. Central Zone. Her vision and leadership skills will be key assets as we continue to grow our business in the region, providing the best solutions and services to help improve outcomes for Europe’s healthcare systems and patients,” said Kieran Murphy.

Catherine began her career at GE Healthcare in France in 1988 where she held business and marketing leadership positions for the Cardiology/Interventional and CT product lines. She moved to the U.S. in 1999 with GE Capital where she held several General Manager positions. Catherine then returned to GE Healthcare in 2010 in the position of General Manager in Mid America. In 2013, her responsibilities were expanded to General Manager U.S. & Canada Central Zone with responsibilities spanning the GE Healthcare portfolio. Catherine returned to the Europe organization earlier this year as Imaging Leader.

Catherine succeeds Jean-Michel Malbrancq who has decided to pursue opportunities outside of GE after 35 successful years with the company.

“Jean-Michel has been a hugely impactful leader during his last seven years as CEO of Europe, where he has developed lasting partnerships with our customers in this crucial, dynamic and diverse market. He has guided the team with tenacity and humility in equal measure. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank him for his significant commitment and contribution to GE,” continued Kieran.

GE Healthcare, a $20 billion business, is the world’s leading manufacturer of medical imaging devices; life sciences tools to enable the next generation of biotherapeutics; medical diagnostic agents that enable personalized medicine; and healthcare IT and software tools to digitize and industrialize the healthcare industry. GE Healthcare has a strong presence in Europe, including research, development and manufacturing activities, with 14,000 employees, 160 sites, over 25 manufacturing facilities and a regional headquarters in Buc, Yvelines.

About GE Healthcare

GE Healthcare provides transformational medical technologies and services to meet the demand for increased access, enhanced quality and more affordable healthcare around the world. GE (NYSE: GE) works on things that matter - great people and technologies taking on tough challenges. From medical imaging, software & IT, patient monitoring and diagnostics to drug discovery, biopharmaceutical manufacturing technologies and performance improvement solutions, GE Healthcare helps medical professionals deliver great healthcare to their patients. For more information about GE Healthcare, visit our website at www.gehealthcare.com.