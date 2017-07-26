Robert Bosch Venture Capital invests in iguazio

“ iguazio’s platform is the missing link between on-prem servers and leading cloud providers, effectively complementing existing cloud solutions. It provides a distributed cloud near the edge for the greater simplicity, performance, security and agility required by next generation applications. ” Dr. Ingo Ramesohl, Managing Director and co-head of RBVC

Robert Bosch Venture Capital GmbH (RBVC), the corporate venture capital company of the Bosch Group, has completed an investment in iguazio. The Herzliya, Israel, based company accelerates the digital transformation of enterprises and simplifies real-time analytics at the edge, on-premises and in hybrid environments, complementing the offering of leading cloud providers. The USD 33m investment round was led by Pitango Venture Capital. Additional funds came from Verizon Ventures and CME Group, as well as, the company’s existing investors, Magma Venture Partners, Jerusalem Venture Partners and Dell Technologies Capital. This new financing round brings the company’s total investment to $48 million.

Founded in 2014, the iguazio Continuous Analytics Data Platform has fundamentally redesigned the entire data stack to accelerate performance in big data, the Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud-native applications. “Automotive and industrial companies require real-time analytics closer to the edge,” says Dr. Ingo Ramesohl, Managing Director and co-head of RBVC.

“The investment in iguazio extends the RBVC investment portfolio in Israel including companies, such as, Seematics, Unispectral, CropX, Cheetah Medical, and Utilight.” said Gad Toren, Investment Partner at RBVC. iguazio will use this new round to fund the company’s rapid global expansion.

Robert Bosch Venture Capital GmbH (RBVC) is the corporate venture capital company of the Bosch Group, a leading global supplier of technology and services. RBVC invests worldwide in innovative start-up companies at all stages of their development. Its investment activities focus on technology companies working in areas of business of current and future relevance for Bosch, above all, automation and electrification, energy efficiency, enabling technologies, and healthcare systems. RBVC also invests in services and business models as well as new materials that are relevant to the above-mentioned areas of business.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 390,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2016). The company generated sales of 73.1 billion euros in 2016. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT company, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, smart cities, connected mobility, and connected manufacturing. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group’s strategic objective is to deliver innovations for a connected life. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is “Invented for life.” The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiaries and regional companies in some 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch’s global manufacturing and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company’s future growth is its innovative strength. At 120 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 59,000 associates in research and development.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, www.twitter.com/BoschPresse.