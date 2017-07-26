Philips and Italian Fatebenefratelli hospital sign multiyear strategic partnership to enable family-centered care for mother and child

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and the historic San Giovanni Calibita Fatebenefratelli Hospital in Rome today announced a long-term strategic partnership to introduce state-of-the-art Family Centered Care (FCC) at the hospital. This 6-year collaboration will enable the San Giovanni Calibita to deliver developmentally focused, family centered mother-and-child care of the highest clinical quality.

The partnership, with the development of a new Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at its core, aims at providing a safe, warm, intimate and supportive environment that accommodates ongoing family contact and reduces neonatal stress. Philips will be responsible for providing a full suite of technologies and services comprising medical equipment and accompanying maintenance, clinical informatics, innovation, training and tailored financing solutions. Philips will implement a centralized command system that works with advanced patient monitoring equipment in the NICU room to enable continuous surveillance of the neonates and monitoring of their vital signs.

The partnership between Philips and San Giovanni Calibita will strengthen the hospital’s expertise in providing mother-and-child care: today it supports the birth of 4,000 newborns and provides critical medical care for 400 premature babies each year, not only from the Lazio Region, but also from the whole of Italy.

“Dealing with the growing need for care and ever challenging budget constraints, hospitals are looking for an increased level of innovation and commitment from health technology companies like Philips,” said Stefano Folli, CEO and President of Philips Italy, Israel and Greece. “We are proud to introduce a very innovative strategic collaboration model in Italy with a forward-looking institution like the San Giovanni Calibita Fatebenefratelli Hospital, thus settling a new co-creation paradigm in the healthcare industry that is leading today our business strategy.”

“This is a next step forward in the renewal and revitalization of the hospital to ensure long-term excellence and innovation to citizens, always respecting our founding values,” comments Dario Gaeta, Managing Director of the San Giovanni Calibita Fatebenefratelli Hospital. “Working with Philips allows us to co-create a sustainable integral solution that combines efficiency with the best possible clinical care and the sensitivity of the human touch that is needed in a NICU. This agreement is the latest in time of other partnerships the Hospital signed and is studying with other strategic partners.”

The renovation and modernization work in the San Giovanni Calibita Fatebenefratelli Hospital will end in Autumn 2017. Meanwhile, the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, which is already open to parents 24 hours a day, continues to provide high levels of care and services built around the needs of newborns and their families.